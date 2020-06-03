Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asian shares hit two-month high as economic optimism spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
People are seen on a pedestrian overpass with an electronic board showing the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai

By Stanley White and David Henry

Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday as government stimulus expectations supported investor confidence in an economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, earlier touching the highest since March 9.

Shares in Australia rose 0.66% after the country's prime minister unveiled a fourth stimulus package to repair the economy.

Chinese shares <.CSI300> were little changed due to lingering worries about diplomatic tension between the United States and China, while U.S. stock futures fell 0.23%.

The euro held onto gains before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to increase debt purchases to support the bloc's weakest economies.

Oil prices fell, reversing gains made the previous session, due to uncertainty about supply cuts by major producers.

Markets for risk assets have been on a tear, carrying some stock market indexes to within sight of levels before the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are close to overtaking all-time closing highs registered in February.

"Liquidity provision by central banks - and expectations that more is coming - is helping to support the recent drive in risk markets," ANZ Research senior economist Liz Kendall and strategist David Croy, said in a note early on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese shares <.N225> snapped a three-day winning streak and fell 0.06%.

Hong Kong's stock market gave up early gains and traded 0.12% lower due to concerns about Beijing's plans for a new national security law for the former British colony.

The euro held near multi-month highs in Asia amid growing expectations the ECB will increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($669 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, when it meets on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year eased slightly to 0.7425% in Asia on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, reached 55 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest level since mid-March. A steepening curve often points to a stronger economy.

Governments around the world have gradually started to lift tough lockdown measures imposed to contain the coronavirus which has infected nearly 6.4 million people and killed over 379,000.

Markets await Friday's U.S. Labor Department May jobs report, which is expected to show the unemployment rate soaring to a post-World War Two high of nearly 20% from 14.7% in April.

On Wednesday, a report showed U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen.

U.S. crude dipped 1.85% to $36.60 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.18% to $39.32 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,704.31 an ounce early on Thursday after losing 1.6 % on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.05% 26269.89 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
HANG SENG 1.47% 24299.89 Real-time Quote.-13.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 39.18 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 9704.687614 Delayed Quote.10.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 9682.91091 Delayed Quote.7.09%
S&P 500 1.36% 3122.87 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
WTI -1.17% 36.527 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aLECLANCHÉ : draws down a second tranche of CHF 720,000 from the Convertible Loan Facility of up to CHF 39 Million with Yorkville Advisors
EQ
01:05aENCAVIS AG :
EQ
01:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Global LED Market 2020-2024 | Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aFerring and Igenomix Collaborate to Advance Care in Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health
BU
01:00aROCHE : Elecsys IL-6 test receives FDA Emergency Use Authorisation to help in identifying patients at high risk of severe inflammatory response
AQ
01:00aObsEva Announces Publication of Data Showing Efficacy of Linzagolix in a Potential New Indication for Treatment of Adenomyosis
AQ
01:00aSanthera Receives Financing Commitment of up to CHF 20 Million from Fund Managed by Highbridge Capital Management
GL
01:00aFilgotinib demonstrates durable efficacy and consistent safety profile at 52 weeks in finch 1 and 3 studies in rheumatoid arthritis
GL
12:47aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe
RE
12:41aPGNIG POLISH OIL & GAS : Group delivers solid performance in Q1 FY20
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM : GAZPROM : U.S. senators to announce sanctions bill on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
2NEC CORPORATION : NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
3BP cuts Gulf of Mexico output, evacuates workers as storm approaches
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. finalizes order allowing 15 passenger air carriers to suspend service to 7..
5THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP Inve..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group