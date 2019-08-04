Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares hit two-month lows as escalating Sino-U.S. trade row unnerves markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their losses on Monday as a sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war kept finiancial markets on edge, while the Japanese yen and bonds held near recent peaks as nervous investors stuck with perceived safe havens.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday to slap 10% tariffs $300 billion in Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China vowed on Friday to fight back.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell for a seventh straight day to a two-month trough of 502.83, down 0.25%, marking the longest stretch of losses since October 2018.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slipped 1.1% to the lowest since early June, while Australian shares <.AXJO> were also down for their fourth straight session in the red. South Korea's Kospi <.KS11> tumbled 1.2% to hit the lowest since Dec.2016.

Oil prices were also pulled down again on demand worries.

The grim mood followed declines on Wall Street on Friday with MSCI's gauge of world stocks <.MIWD00000PUS> posting its largest weekly loss of the year.

"Aftershocks from President Trump's Thursday (tariff) announcement... are set to dominate the global economic and financial landscape in coming weeks and months," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank.

The trade war between the world's two largest economies has already disrupted global supply chains and slowed economic growth.

The abrupt escalation capped a critical week for global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely anticipated interest rate cut and played down expectations of further easing.

However, investors were not buying Fed Chair Jerome Powell's claim that the 25-basis-point rate reduction was a mere "mid-cycle adjustment to policy".

Futures are now pricing in deeper cuts than before last week's Fed meeting. The terminal U.S. rate <0$FF:> is now seen at 1.22%, 93 basis points below the current effective rate.

Expectations of further monetary policy easing sent the dollar skidding. It held near a seven-month trough against the Japanese yen at 106.57 while the dollar index <.DXY> against a basket of six major rivals steadied at 98.08 after two straight days of losses.

The yen and the Swiss franc were boosted by safe-haven demand from the escalating trade tensions. Trump is also eyeing tariffs on the European Union though he hasn't said anything officially yet.

The euro held firm after two days of gains against the dollar at $1.1113.

Sterling hovered near 2017 lows at $1.2155, pressured by concerns of Britain exiting the European Union without a deal in place. The pound has been whiplashed since late last month when Boris Johnson, a figurehead for the "leave" campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, became the country's prime minister.

The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for emerging market assets, hovered near a seven-month trough at $0.6792 after losing 1.6% last week. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to hold rates at all-time lows of 1%.

Safe-haven assets have been in vogue with German 10-year government bond yields <DE10YT=RR> on Friday dropping to an all-time low of -0.502% and the country's entire government bond yield curve turning negative for the first time ever.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> held near all-time highs to yield 1.8550% on Monday. Last week, yields touched their lowest since Trump's election in November 2016.

Spot gold was slightly firmer at $1,442.11, within striking distance of a recent six high of $1,452.60.

Oil extended losses with U.S crude off 31 cents at 55.35 and Brent down 58 cents at $61.31.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Swati Pandey

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, KOSPI Composite Index, US Dollar Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.92% 2000.79 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
NIKKEI 225 -2.11% 21087.16 Real-time Quote.7.63%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.30% 98.074 End-of-day quote.1.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOffshore yuan falls to record low, yen firm on intensifying trade frictions
RE
08:56pAsian shares hit two-month lows as escalating Sino-U.S. trade row unnerves markets
RE
08:50pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : July 29-August 2
PU
08:50pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Register Now for August Golf for Scholarships
PU
08:35pJAPAN SERVICE SECTOR GROWTH EASES ON TEMPERED OPTIMISM, JOB CREATION : Pmi
RE
07:22pAs Japan frets about dearth of AI talent, Daikin develops own program
RE
05:46pAuthorities Treating El Paso Shooting as Domestic Terrorism -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:00pAuthorities Treating El Paso Shooting as Domestic Terrorism -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
3SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : South Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports
4POSEIDON NICKEL LTD : POSEIDON NICKEL : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade
5ASCLETIS PHARMA INC : ASCLETIS PHARMA : Received IND Approval and Management Outlook of 2019 and Beyond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group