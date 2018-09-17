Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares hobbled by new tariff threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 02:46am CEST
A man's legs are pictured as he looks at an electronic board showing stock information is pictured at a brokerage house in Beijing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Monday amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing.

Liquidity was thin with Japan on holiday, keeping early moves modest. Hong Kong markets could also be disrupted after a super typhoon brushed the city on its way to landfall in China's Guangdong, the country's most populous province.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dipped 0.26 percent, snapping three straight sessions of gains.

Australian shares <.AXJO> eased 0.2 percent, while EMini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.19 percent. Treasury futures were little changed <0#TY:>, as were the major currencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The tariff level will probably be about 10 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported, below the 25 percent the administration had said it was considering.

The WSJ also reported Beijing may decline to participate in proposed trade talks with the United States later this month if the Trump administration moves forward with the tariffs.

Other officials who advise the country's leaders are suggesting China impose limits on the sale of parts and supplies needed by U.S. businesses, using "export restraints" to threaten their supply chains.

"Further escalation looks very likely in which the rate will likely be raised to 25 percent and more U.S. tariffs threatened, while China may potentially pull out of trade talks entirely and escalate on the new front of outright export restrictions," wrote analysts at JPMorgan.

"This would of course only inflame the situation further."

In currency markets the dollar index <.DXY> was a fraction firmer at 94.940, having bounced from a low of 94.359 at the end of last week.

The euro held at $1.1628 <EUR=EBS> after retreating from a peak of $1.1721 on Friday, which also marks stiff chart resistance. The dollar was idling at 111.95 yen having run into offers around 112.15/20.

In commodity markets, gold was stuck at $1,193.10 an ounce and some way from last week's top at $1,212.65.

Oil prices eased in early trade with Brent off 9 cents at $78.00 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 17 cents to $68.82.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, US Dollar Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26154.67 Delayed Quote.5.81%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 7545.4963 Delayed Quote.17.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 8010.0437 Delayed Quote.16.03%
S&P 500 0.03% 2904.98 Real-time Quote.8.65%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.43% 94.927 End-of-day quote.3.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aUSD Partners moving ahead with Canada crude by rail expansion
RE
03:18aAs its trading debut looms, China's Meituan locked in battle of super-apps
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aOil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook
RE
02:47aSingapore's Exports Growth Slows in August
DJ
02:46aAsian shares hobbled by new tariff threat
RE
02:35aGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Brazil Rate Decision and U.S. Jobless Claims
DJ
02:26aUK consumer spending grows at fastest pace since January - Visa
RE
02:24aUK consumers remain most upbeat since 2015 - IHS Markit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
2BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
3SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
4Meredith Corp to sell Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff
5LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD : Lithium Power International Ltd ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (EIA) SUBMI..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.