Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares inch higher, new wave of infections a worry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 08:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks walk near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

By Wayne Cole

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany.

Still, investors seemed determined to stay optimistic and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> firmed 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 0.7% and South Korean stocks <.KS11> 0.3%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 opened soft but bounced as the morning wore on and was last up 0.3%.

Wall Street had rallied on Friday after the April payrolls report proved dire but not quite as awful as analysts' worst fears.

"Just getting the worst jobs report in history out, is at the margins helpful for risky assets," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX at Deutsche Bank.

"Since late March there has been an extraordinary divergence between the real economy and financial risk, with the latter helped by unprecedented policy accommodation," he added.

"Markets know the real economy data is awful. We are less sure of how long markets aided by policy, can defy the real economy, if the growth improvement is slow."

The bond market certainly seems to think any recovery will be slow with two-year yields hitting record lows at 0.105% and Fed fund futures <0#FF:> turning negative for the first time ever.

The rally in prices has come even as the U.S. Treasury plans to borrow trillions of dollars in the next few months to plug a gaping budget deficit.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a key note speech on Wednesday and analysts suspect he will rule out taking rates negative, at least for now.

The decline in U.S. yields might have been a burden for the dollar but with rates everywhere near or less than zero, major currencies have been stuck in tight ranges.

The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 106.94 on Monday but well within the 105.97 to 109.37 band that has lasted since late March. The euro was a fraction softer at $1.0830 but above last week's low at $1.0765.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was idling at 99.837 <=USD>, sandwiched between support at 98.769 and resistance around 100.40.

In commodity markets, gold edged up 0.3% to $1,706 an ounce.

Oil prices opened about 1% lower as a persistent glut weighed on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand, even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.

Brent crude futures lost 27 cents to $30.70 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 39 cents to $24.35.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.91% 24331.32 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
NASDAQ 100 1.30% 9220.353749 Delayed Quote.4.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 9121.320669 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NIKKEI 225 2.56% 20179.09 Real-time Quote.-16.83%
S&P 500 1.69% 2929.8 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pSaudi to distribute $493 million as 'Ramadan Aid' for social security beneficiaries
RE
09:10pPandemic stirs BOJ debate of Great Depression-like downturn
RE
09:07pTencent Backed Chinese Payment Technology Company Refiles Application for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
08:50pDollar up as focus shifts to economic re-starts from coronavirus lockdowns
RE
08:35pAsian shares inch higher, new wave of infections a worry
RE
08:29pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding with Provincial and County Governments for Collaboration and Supports for Sangdong Mine Development Project
PU
08:22pDebt-stricken Chesapeake Energy to advance incentive executive pay
RE
08:19pJapan to compile second extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Semiconductor companies consider n..
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
3BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC AVIATION : Southwest Airlines Agree to Sale-Leaseback Deal
4CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Delay in Filing 2020 Q1 Financial State..
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : IEIC Welcomes Uber Technologies as New Founding Member

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group