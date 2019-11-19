Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 01:16am EST
A man walks past in front of an electric screen showing Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether U.S.-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"There are some lingering doubts over whether a phase one deal can be struck," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank's Asia Treasury Department in Singapore, said. "The suspicion is that there's a lot more wrinkles to iron out than initially thought."

Meantime, hopes that Beijing will deliver some economic stimulus provided a boost to sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.3%, with Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> gaining 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also rose, to close 0.7% higher. However Japan's Nikkei <.N225> shed 0.4% and South Korea's Kospi 200 dropped 0.5%, while volumes were light across the board.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.1% higher and European futures also pointed to a higher open, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures trading 0.3% higher.

Overnight, CNBC had reported the mood in Beijing was pessimistic about prospects of sealing an trade agreement with the United States.

Obversely, a new extension granted by Washington to let U.S. companies keep doing business with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei suggested a possible olive branch.

Still, neither morsel shed much light on progress in negotiations, and the listless trading suggested optimism over prospects for a deal was beginning to flag.

"The longer we go on, the more concerns will arise. The reality is the clock is ticking," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

The next deadline in the dispute is Dec. 15, when another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese good is scheduled to take effect.

Wall Street's main indexes had traded mostly flat on Monday, looking for direction on trade, though they ended the day inching to record closing highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq Composite . added 0.1%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes drifted lower during Asian trading hours, but at 1.8084% it was above the U.S. close of 1.808% on Monday.

WAITING GAME

Currency markets were similarly range-bound. The safe-haven Japanese yen ticked higher to 108.60 yen per dollar.

The Australian dollar nudged 0.2% lower to $0.6797 after the central bank said it had seen a case for cutting rates this month.

The British pound settled at $1.2954 after hitting a one-month high overnight as four opinion polls showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on course for victory at the Dec. 12 election.

"Overall, risk-related plays will continue to be whipsawed by alternating headlines, but in the short term, risk-off plays may still have room to run as uncertainties persist," said Terence Wu, a strategist at OCBC bank in Singapore.

Spot gold, which has been closely tracking the fortunes of the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, was flat at $1,471.41 per ounce.

U.S. crude dropped 0.42% to $56.81 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $62.26 per barrel.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.18% 3704.92 Delayed Quote.22.90%
HANG SENG 1.22% 26644.6 Real-time Quote.3.09%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.24% 2151.94 Real-time Quote.5.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.27.79%
NIKKEI 225 0.49% 23416.76 Real-time Quote.15.62%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
S&P/ASX 200 0.70% 6814.2 Real-time Quote.19.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aAFL-CIO's Trumka says more work remains on US-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
01:30aCLB CHINA LABOUR BULLETIN : Shanxi coal mine explosion leaves 15 dead and nine injured
PU
01:25aSARACEN MINERAL : Results of AGM
PU
01:22aBoeing to announce orders for dozens of 737 MAX at Dubai Airshow - sources
RE
01:22aJapan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
RE
01:16aAsian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credential letters to the President of Ethiopia
PU
01:05aTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Announcement Concerning Final Investment Decision on Large-Scale Biomass Power Generation Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commerc..
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
5BILIBILI INC. : BILIBILI: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group