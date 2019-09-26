Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares on track for weekly loss amid mounting U.S. political uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares were on course for a second straight week of losses on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from Sino-U.S. trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.09%, having fallen 1.4% so far this week, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.54%.

U.S. S&P500 futures lost 0.08% in early Asian trading after the index lost 0.24% on Thursday.

A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about that conduct.

The report came after the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry into him this week.

"The start of the impeachment inquiry adds a new element of uncertainties to markets, in addition to ongoing concerns about the U.S.-China trade war and the risk of a U.S. recession," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"While no one thinks the Senate will vote for his impeachment given the Republican majority there, we could see more new revelations during a long investigation process," he added, noting that U.S. stocks fell considerably when former President Bill Clinton was impeached.

On trade issues, news headlines were too mixed for investors to show a clear reaction.

CNBC reported that trade war talks were scheduled for Oct. 10-11 in Washington, citing people familiar with the arrangements, and China's top diplomat said China was willing to buy more U.S. products.

But other media reports on Thursday that the United States is unlikely to allow American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies undermined hopes of a complete deal.

The damage is already evident with Micron Technology Inc, a major Huawei supplier, which forecast first-quarter profit below Wall Street targets, pushing its share prices down 7% in after-hours trade.

In the currency market, the euro flirted with 2 1/2-year lows amid concerns about sluggish growth in the currency bloc, with fear of recession in its powerhouse, Germany.

The euro stood at $1.0918 after hitting a near 2 1/2-year low of $1.0909.

Some market players suspect the dollar was also helped by continued tightness in dollar funding after U.S. short-term borrowing costs shot up last week.

The dollar traded at 107.82 yen, after climbing to 107.96 on Thursday.

Sterling traded at $1.2327, near two-week low of $1.2303 hit on Thursday, as investors waited for the British parliament's next attempt to break the Brexit impasse.

The Mexican peso weakened to a 2 1/2-week low of 19.675 to the dollar after Mexico's central bank cut its key interest rate on Thursday, with more cuts seen on the horizon.

Oil prices steadied off two-week lows as a Pentagon statement intensified concerns of a Middle East conflict and supply disruptions, although the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump kept risk assets broadly in check.

Brent crude futures fell 0.53% to $62.41 a barrel but stayed above Wednesday's low of $61.23, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.2% to $56.30 per barrel, off their low of $55.41 on Thursday.

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 26891.12 Delayed Quote.15.28%
NASDAQ 100 -0.40% 7771.992142 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.58% 8030.660825 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.13% 22048.24 Real-time Quote.10.41%
S&P 500 -0.24% 2977.62 Delayed Quote.18.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:56pTokyo inflation slows to 16-month low, poses challenge to BOJ's 2% target
RE
09:48pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 27 September 2019 ‘Terrorist Iranian regime' must be checked; Saudi Foreign Minister urges financial pressure
PU
09:42pCITY OF COOS BAY OR : Jordan Cove Scheduling Request on Council Agenda
PU
09:40pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
09:40pU.S.-CHINA TRADE NEGOTIATIONS SET TO RESUME ON OCTOBER 10 : Cnbc
RE
09:38pOil prices fall as supply risk premium fades, demand outlook drags
RE
09:28pMEDIA RELEASE : The Federal Government Is On Track To Meet Its Deficit Target Of 3.4% Of 2019 GDP, And Will Raise RM52 Billion Worth Of Net Direct Debt For Development Expenditure Purposes This Year
PU
09:23pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - September 27
PU
09:19pDollar supported by safety flows; euro at new two-year low
RE
09:18pCHINA SEES SLOWER GROWTH IN PORK PRICES : ministry official
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group