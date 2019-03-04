Log in
Asian shares retreat, China cuts growth target

03/04/2019 | 08:02pm EST
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares stepped back on Tuesday after China cut its economic growth target and pledged measures to support the economy amid growing challenges from rising debt and a dispute over trade and technology with the United States.

Australian shares dropped 0.6 percent while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent.

China cut its growth target for this year to 6.0 to 6.5 percent, in line with expectations, from around 6.5 percent last year.

Premier Li Keqiang also said the country sees a budget deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP and the Finance Ministry set the quota for local government's special bond issues at 2.15 trillion yuan, 0.8 trillion yuan above last year's quota.

"The increase in local governments' special bond is fairly large," said Naoto Saito, chief researcher at Daiwa Institute of Research.

"Since those funds will be solely used for infrastructure investments, you cannot avoid the impression that the government is relying on investments to support the economy in the short-term rather than de-leveraging. This could cause problems in the longer term."

Wall Street's major indexes fell on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 0.79 percent and the S&P 500 losing 0.39 percent.

An unexpected fall in U.S. construction spending, data that normally attracts little attention, was cited as a factor.

But others saw the retreat as a long overdue correction after a rally since late last year.

MSCI's World index,, a gauge of 23 developed markets, has risen 16.6 percent from its near two-year low set on Dec. 26 low, even as the earnings outlook stagnated, driven by hopes of a dovish Fed and a compromise between Beijing and Washington on trade.

The index is now trading at 14.6 times expected earnings, the highest level since early October, when a bear market began globally.

Thus a media report on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27 prompted profit-taking rather than follow-through buying.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dropped to 2.724 percent after touching from six-week highs of 2.768 percent in the past two sessions.

In currency markets, the dollar held an upper hand against many of its rivals as other major central banks are seen tilting to a more dovish stance than the Federal Reserve.

The euro fetched $1.1339, having dropped 0.25 percent on Monday, amid expectations the European Central Bank is preparing to give banks more cheap, long-term funding at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The dollar traded at 111.75 yen, off a 10-week high of 112.08 on Friday.

Gold has fallen for four days in a row by Monday to as low as $1,283.10 per ounce, its lowest level since Jan. 25. It last stood at $1,286.6. Silver hit two-month lows of $15.0725 per ounce.

Oil prices held firm after OPEC ally Russia said it would ramp up supply cuts.

U.S. crude futures stood at $56.41 per barrel, down 0.3 percent in early Asia but still up 1 percent on the week.

(The story corrects currency in paragraph 4 to yuan from yen)

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 25819.65 Delayed Quote.10.68%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.61% 2190.95 Real-time Quote.7.32%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7150.833349 Delayed Quote.12.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 7577.567257 Delayed Quote.14.47%
NIKKEI 225 1.02% 21822.04 Real-time Quote.7.93%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2792.81 Delayed Quote.11.84%
