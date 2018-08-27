Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares rise after record highs on Wall Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:56am CEST
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street's gains on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the U.S. economy and job growth.

Powell's comments, which were in line with market expectations, helped to push the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite to record highs on Friday, cementing the S&P's longest-running bull market, as defined by some investors.

In early Asian trade on Monday, S&P500 E-mini futures touched a record high of 2,885, and were last 0.2 percent higher at 2,882.5.

"Powell's Jackson Hole speech essentially confirmed the need for further gradual rate hikes and stressed that higher interest rates have served the economy well. However, rate rises remain data-dependent, and other Fed officials reiterated that 'nothing is predetermined'," ANZ analysts said in a note on Monday.

"The Fed Chair's reiteration that rate rises would remain gradual gave the green light to ongoing falls in the USD and increases in equities on Friday."

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Reuters interview last week that he was "not thrilled" with Powell's rate hike policy, seeking more help with the economy from the Fed instead.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> gained 0.6 percent.

Seoul's Kospi index <.KS11> was flat.

Australian shares <.AXJO> were up 0.1 percent, following a week of political tumult that saw the Scott Morrison become the country's sixth prime minister in less than 10 years.

The dollar rose 0.05 percent against the yen to 111.28 <JPY=>, while the euro <EUR=> was up 0.13 percent on the day at $1.1636.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1 percent at 95.070.

U.S. crude dipped 0.23 percent at $68.56 a barrel, and Brent crude fell to $75.68 per barrel after oil prices rose last week, ending a streak of weekly declines on tightening supply, driven by the prospect of lower oil supply from Iran.

The United States has pulled out of a nuclear accord it signed with Iran in 2015 and has imposed sanctions on Iran's oil industry and exports.

Gold was slightly higher as the dollar weakened. Spot gold <XAU=> gained 0.1 percent to trade at $1206.66 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25790.35 Delayed Quote.4.33%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.69% 2291.88 Real-time Quote.-6.88%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 7485.4041 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 7945.9753 Delayed Quote.14.12%
NIKKEI 225 0.85% 22602.24 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.7.52%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.54% 95.146 End-of-day quote.3.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
03:45aMEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT : minister
RE
03:41aOil stable as U.S./Sino trade row weighs, Iran sanctions cut supply outlook
RE
03:32aMACKAY REGIONAL COUNCIL : Casey Avenue upgrades enter stage two
PU
03:26aStruggling Noble Group faces crucial vote for $3.5 billion restructure
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aMexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
RE
03:12aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Sanfu over but heatwave to continue
PU
02:56aAsian shares rise after record highs on Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT: minister
2Mexico, U.S. likely 'hours' away from NAFTA agreement - minister
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.