Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:18am EST
File photo of a man cleaning electronic boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian share markets fell on Thursday as concerns that tensions over Hong Kong may stymie a U.S.-China trade deal cast a pall over Thanksgiving cheer from positive U.S. economic data.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

China's Foreign Ministry promptly warned of unspecified "firm counter measures" in response and summoned the U.S. ambassador in Beijing.

That put a lid on steady gains this week for MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS>. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225>, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips <.CSI200> flitted in and out of positive territory but turned negative by the afternoon.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.2%.

The U.S-China tensions over Hong Kong were shrugged off in the Antipodes, though, with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and New Zealand's NZ50 <.NZ50> following Wall Street's march to hit record intraday highs.

"I think it could easily get a lot worse," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, as investors await more details on China's response.

"We could potentially see a greater chance of a move downwards based on what happens in the next 24-48 hours."

The next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods is due to take effect on Dec. 15.

Wall Street indexes minted fresh records overnight, buoyed by trade deal hopes and data showing U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as first reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 gained 0.42% and the Nasdaq added 0.66%. U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Other data showed the number of Americans filing claims for jobless benefits fell. There are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close and the U.S. Federal Reserve said the outlook was bright.

"Concerns the U.S. economy may be turning down, to the point where the Fed might have to resume policy easing next year, have been somewhat assuaged," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

"So relief all round."

HONG KONG JITTERS

Currency and commodity markets were more circumspect.

The dollar and trade-exposed currencies were spurned for safe-havens such as the Japanese yen after Trump signed the Hong Kong bills into law.

The laws are viewed as supportive for anti-government protesters in the city, since they threaten sanctions for human rights violations and seek to safeguard Hong Kong's autonomy.

But the move was denounced by China as interference in domestic affairs.

"It's displeasing to the Chinese side," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer. "And we are getting close to the point when this deal needs to get signed ... the market's reacting to it as though it might put a snag in the works."

The yen rose 0.1% to 109.40 yen per dollar, while riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar fell by the same margin to $0.6764.

The British pound bobbed higher after a model for pollsters YouGov, which accurately predicted the 2017 election, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on course to win a fat majority in parliament at the Dec. 12 election.

Gold was 0.1% higher at $1456.26 per ounce.

U.S. crude dipped 0.43% to $57.86 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $63.86 per barrel.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 28164 Delayed Quote.20.73%
EURO STOXX 50 0.20% 3712.85 Delayed Quote.22.60%
HANG SENG 0.03% 26946.55 Real-time Quote.4.26%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8444.708853 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 8705.175184 Delayed Quote.28.20%
NIKKEI 225 -0.12% 23409.14 Real-time Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.42% 3153.63 Delayed Quote.25.80%
S&P/ASX 200 0.20% 6864 Real-time Quote.18.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aYen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion
RE
01:29aAsian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
01:28aAsian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
01:22aYen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion
RE
01:20aEXCLUSIVE : Facing U.S. sanctions, Venezuela offers suppliers payment in Chinese yuan - sources
RE
01:18aAsian shares sink as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aHSBC : eyes $20bn move in major deployment of blockchain tech
AQ
01:04aECB's Villeroy urges Germany to use fiscal tools 'quickly' to spur growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4Oil drops after U.S. inventory build, new output record
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Scandal-hit Westpac to refund some buyers of new shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group