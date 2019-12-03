Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares slide as Trump raises specter of longer trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:46pm EST
People pass a stock board showing stocks in red outside the Singapore Exchange in the central business district in Singapore

Asian shares extended their losses on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing market hopes for a quick preliminary agreement.

Investors turned to safe-haven assets, boosting bond prices and sending gold to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.4%.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 1% in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX200 was down 1.6%, having shed almost 4% since closing on Monday.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year treasuries fell as low as 1.6930% overnight, the sharpest fall since May. It stood at 1.7242% on Wednesday.

"Suddenly you can feel the market," said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific at German asset management firm DWS, calling trade the top threat to the global outlook.

"It just takes one or two comments and then a bad feeling again," he said. "It's still quite uncertain."

Trump had told reporters in London that there is "no deadline" for an agreement with China to end the tit-for-tat tariff war that has hurt global growth.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," Trump told reporters in London.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday said no high-level meetings are scheduled and the parties still needed to sort out details about Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products and an enforcement mechanism.

If there is no deal or substantial progress before Dec. 15, tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys, will take effect, Ross said.

SELLDOWN

A wave of selling on Wall Street followed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding a percentage point, the Nasdaq half a percentage point and the S&P 500 0.66%.

"As if we needed a reminder, the market remains incredibly sensitive to trade developments," said RBC Capital Markets’ Chief US Economist, Tom Porcelli. "The lack of urgency to cut a deal was presented today as very real."

In currency markets China's yuan took a beating and there was a flight to the safe-haven Japanese yen and to the Swiss franc, which held just under a one-month high on Wednesday.

However the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars mostly held on to gains won against the greenback after disappointing manufacturing data weakened the U.S. currency on Monday.

"It might be that apart from the global risky stuff, the market is thinking about the U.S. economy maybe slowing," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer.

"They're pricing a little bit more in for Fed cuts."

The dollar last traded for 108.65 yen, while a euro bought $1.1081 and the Aussie $0.6850.

Gold was steady at $1,477.20 per ounce.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude steadied to gain 0.61% to $56.44 per barrel, after sliding following Trump's comments.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.01% 27502.81 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NASDAQ 100 -0.66% 8254.736963 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 8520.642756 Delayed Quote.30.60%
NIKKEI 225 -0.64% 23379.81 Real-time Quote.16.38%
S&P 500 -0.66% 3093.2 Delayed Quote.24.21%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.52% 6611.2 Real-time Quote.21.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gilmour and Renegade Mineral Resource
PU
08:05pIrish services sector growth bounces back strongly - PMI
RE
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Global carbon emissions increase but rate has slowed
PU
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in September quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Tester Successfully Cuts Red Tape for Hemp Farmers, Provides Access to Banking Services
PU
07:55pU.S. solar group says Trump tariffs killing jobs; White House says 'fake news'
RE
07:54pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen, Swiss franc hold gains as trade war worries deepen
RE
07:53pFREEDOM OIL AND GAS : Provides 30-Day Average Production for Recent Eagle Ford Shale Wells
PU
07:52pChina urges regions to tackle pollution in major rivers
RE
07:46pAsian shares slide as Trump raises specter of longer trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
2Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : GENENTECH : FDA Approves Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Some Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group