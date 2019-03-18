Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares steady ahead of Fed meeting; May's Brexit deal in chaos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 08:51pm EDT
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares treaded water on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, hovering near six-month highs, while sterling was choppy as the speaker of Britain's parliament banned another vote on same Brexit deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was virtually flat, just a hair away from the highest level since Sept. 21.

Japan's Nikkei average dropped 0.5 percent, while Australian stocks eased 0.1 percent.

All three major U.S. indexes rose overnight, lifted by banks and tech names, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite adding between 0.3 and 0.4 percent each. [.N]

"Speculators appear to be betting on rise in stock prices on the back of a dovish Fed. The Fed is unlikely to kill such hopes. Yet there is a risk the Fed could tone down its dovishness," said Masanari Takada, cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities.

With signs of global economic growth slowing, traders were focused on the Federal Reserve, which is kicking off its two-day policy meeting on later in the day, for clues about the likely path of U.S. borrowing costs.

In particular, investors will be focusing on whether policymakers have sufficiently lowered their interest rate forecasts to more closely align their "dot plot", a diagram showing individual policymakers' rate views for the next three years.


(The Fed's Dot Plot: https://tmsnrt.rs/2UDfpY1

Also expected is more detail on a plan to stop cutting the Fed's holdings of nearly $3.8 trillion in bonds.

"A key focus is when the Fed will omit the word 'patient' from its statement, as that would be a pre-requisite for a rate hike," said Toru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In the currency market, the pound found firmer footing on Tuesday after slipping to as low as $1.3183 overnight as lawmakers cast doubt on Prime Minister Theresa May's third attempt to get parliament to back her Brexit deal. [GBP/]

May's Brexit plans were thrown into further turmoil on Monday when the speaker of parliament ruled that she could not put her divorce deal to a new vote unless it was re-submitted in fundamentally different form.

May has only two days to win approval for her deal to leave the European Union if she wants to go to a summit with the bloc's leaders on Thursday with something to offer them in return for more time.

Meanwhile, senior diplomats said the European Union leaders could hold off making any final decision on any Brexit delay when they meet in Brussels later this week, depending on what exactly May asks them for.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies barely moved and was at 96.498.

The Japanese yen edged up 0.1 percent to 111.27 yen to the dollar, while the euro was almost flat at $1.1334.

Oil prices rose to near four-month highs on Monday, supported by the prospect of extended OPEC-led oil supply curbs and signs of inventory declines in U.S. crude stockpiles. [O/R]

Early on Tuesday, U.S. crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $58.99 a barrel.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 25914.1 Delayed Quote.11.09%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 7326.281498 Delayed Quote.15.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 7714.477933 Delayed Quote.15.87%
NIKKEI 225 0.62% 21584.5 Real-time Quote.7.18%
S&P 500 0.37% 2832.94 Delayed Quote.13.01%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 96.6 End-of-day quote.-0.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Province increases oil production limits
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:58pDOLLAR INDEX : weaker on dovish Fed bets, sterling seesaws
RE
08:51pAsian shares steady ahead of Fed meeting; May's Brexit deal in chaos
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Property prices fall 2.4% in the December quarter 2018 (Media Release)
PU
08:45pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Carper Testifies at EPA Hearing to Defend the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) Rule
PU
08:41pOil prices hover near 2019 highs as OPEC supply cuts support
RE
08:40pAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : industry reaches consensus on changes to AWI constitution
PU
08:34pSouth Korea radar and thermal camera system warns 'smartphone zombies' of traffic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3Elon Musk tweet about Tesla violates settlement agreement, U.S. regulator tells court
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
5U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.