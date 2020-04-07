Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:21pm EDT
People wearing protective face masks look at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian stocks stepped back on Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains as investors turned wary on getting too optimistic about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe.

Not helping sentiment was wild volatility in the oil market, where prices rebounded in early Asia after sliding on Tuesday leaving traders dizzy. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures jumped 5.4% to $24.92 a barrel, having shed 9.4% the session before, while Brent crude added 74 cents to $32.61.

The erratic action spilled over into equities with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 0.5%.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7% and South Korea 0.8%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 shed early gains to turn 0.7% lower as investors took profits on the recent spike.

"There is reason to be cautious as this looked to be a relief rally ahead of next week's start of Q1 earning season and before data reveals the depth of the virus impact," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

"Data shows the recent move higher has been accompanied by short covering and de-risking rather than active risk taking on the long side."

The S&P 500 had ended Tuesday down 0.16%, having been up as much as 3.5% at one stage. The Nasdaq dropped 0.33% and the Dow 0.12%.

After U.S. stock markets closed, President Donald Trump said the United States may be getting to the top of the coronavirus curve.

The Trump administration asked Congress for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses reeling from the pandemic.

"While the virus' 'curve is flattening', the economic effects of the corona crisis will linger for years in our view," Commonwealth Bank of Australia economist Joseph Capurso said in a note.

"Economies will take time to re?open, some businesses will not re?open, and unemployment will take years to return to levels reported at the end of 2019."

Ratings agency S&P Global on Wednesday warned the cost of combating the virus would weigh heavily on Australia's finances and changed the outlook for the country's rating to negative.

That knocked the Aussie dollar down 0.6% to $0.6191 and hit risk sentiment generally. The U.S. dollar eased 0.1% on the safe-haven yen to 108.60, while the euro dipped to $1.0877.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up 0.1% to 100.070.

Gold prices eased back to $1,644, after touching a 3-1/2-week high on Tuesday at $1,671.

Graphic: Asian stock markets https://product.datastream.com/dscharting/gateway.aspx?guid=516bc8cb-b44e-4346-bce3-06590d8e396b&action=REFRESH

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole and Chris Prentice

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 22653.86 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.40% 8049.30679 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.33% 7887.25968 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
NIKKEI 225 2.01% 18950.18 Real-time Quote.-24.67%
S&P 500 -0.16% 2659.41 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
09:38pPhilippines' trade deficit drops to more than two-year low in February
RE
09:21pAsian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
RE
09:18pDollar creeps higher as virus worries return
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan
PU
09:03pU.S. oil state senators to talk crude markets with Saudi officials Saturday - source
RE
09:02pOil prices jump as focus swivels to OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts
RE
08:48pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Exporting therapeutic goods
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
3THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
4AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
5PERSEUS MINING LIMITED : PERSEUS MINING : COVID-19 UPDATE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group