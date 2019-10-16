Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares tick up, sterling off five-month peak as crunch Brexit talks eyed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing

SYDNEY/TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares inched higher while sterling came off five-month highs in volatile trade on Wednesday as investors looked to whether Britain can secure a deal to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union.

Officials and diplomats involved in negotiations over the acrimonious divorce between the world's fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading bloc said that differences over the terms of the split had narrowed significantly.

The news lit a fire under European and U.S. equities, which jumped about 1% on Tuesday. The British pound rocketed to $1.28, a level not seen since May 21.

The pound has strengthened nearly 5% over the past week as investors rushed to reprice the prospect of a last-minute Brexit deal before the end-October deadline.

Still, the pound lost steam in Asia, falling 0.3% to $1.2752, as uncertainties remained on whether a deal will be sealed at a make-or-break EU summit on Thursday and Friday and if Britain's minority government can get it through a divided UK parliament.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> jumped 1.5%, hitting 10-month highs.

Australian shares <.AXJO> added 0.9% while South Korea's KOSPI index <.KS11> climbed 0.6%, maintaining gains after South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months, matching a record low to address mounting deflationary pressures.

Stronger-than-expected earnings from major U.S. banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo also boosted equities even as the International Monetary Fund downgraded its 2019 global growth forecast for a fifth time.

"Equities rallied everywhere supported by another set of Brexit headlines and as earnings season started in the United States," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a client note.

"Officials cautioned that talks haven’t finished yet and there could yet be problems in hitting the deadline of midnight Tuesday," they added.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier had been demanding a legal text of any agreement by midnight U.K. time. However, the talks were still going on between UK Brexit negotiator David Frost and the EU's executive European Commission past midnight in Brussels.

The EU will determine whether a deal is fit to be put to Thursday's leaders' summit for consideration.

"Watching the UK news channels last night, the arithmetic for achieving said approval is challenging to say the least," analysts at National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, news on the U.S.-China trade front has been less encouraging.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that China will struggle to buy $50 billion of U.S. farm goods annually unless it removes retaliatory tariffs on American products, which would require reciprocal action by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China also said Beijing resolutely opposed new measures passed by the U.S. House of Representatives related to the Hong Kong protests and urged lawmakers to stop interfering.

The news helped to lift the Japanese yen from a 2-1/2 month low against the greenback hit on Tuesday.

The yen stood at 108.69 per dollar, compared to Tuesday's low of 108.90.

"There remain concerns over whether everything goes all right until the APEC meeting in November when they are expected to sign a deal. I got the impression that the market got a bit too optimistic," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset in Tokyo.

The dollar itself was under pressure against a basket of six major currencies with its index hovering near three-week lows at 98.338. The euro was little changed at $1.1028.

In commodities, Brent crude added 10 cents to $58.84 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $52.91 after falling the previous session over fears the unrelenting U.S.-China trade war would keep squeezing the global economy.

Spot gold was barely changed at $1,481.48 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast)

By Swati Pandey and Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.06% 2069.77 Real-time Quote.1.38%
NIKKEI 225 1.87% 22207.21 Real-time Quote.8.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aTwo-thirds of economists see BOJ easing in October; deeper negative rates in focus
RE
12:35aAsian shares tick up, sterling off five-month peak as crunch Brexit talks eyed
RE
12:33aVASILIAUSKAS : Lowest post-crisis growth rates call for urgent action
PU
12:33aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Longest livestock serving civil servant superannuates
PU
12:23aBANK INDONESIA : New Loan Growth Predicted to Accelerate in Fourth Quarter of 2019
PU
12:18aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Court Convicts Officer of the Closed People's Rural Bank of Binmaley (Pangasinan), Inc.
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/15Oil prices edge higher as OPEC hints at deeper output cuts
RE
10/15Sterling's Brexit rally pauses, yuan falls on Hong Kong worries
RE
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group