Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:48pm EDT
People wearing protective face masks look at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street's big gains as U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to curb the coronavirus pandemic's economic toll.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3% with Australian shares rising 4.5% and South Korean shares gaining 4.0%. Japan's Nikkei added 2.0%.

"Japanese shares have been bolstered by aggressive buying from the Bank of Japan and pension money this week. That has prompted hedge funds to cover their short positions," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

On Tuesday, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 8.39%, the largest single-day gain since the wild swings seen during the height of the global financial crisis in October 2008.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37%, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933.

U.S. stock futures were down 0.5% in early Asian trade.

Senior Democrats and Republicans in the divided U.S. Congress said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to limit the coronavirus pandemic's economic toll. But it was unclear when they would be ready to vote on a bill.

Investor fears about a sharp economic downturn are easing after the U.S. Federal Reserve's offer of unlimited bond-buying and programs to buy corporate debt.

In the currency market, the dollar has slipped as a greenback liquidity crunch loosened slightly.

The euro traded at $1.0798 after four straight days of gains.

The dollar stayed firmer against the yen due to dollar demands at the March 31 end of the Japanese financial, trading at 111.33 yen, near a one-month high of 111.715 touched the previous day.

Gold soared almost 5%, its biggest gains since 2008, on Tuesday and last stood at $1,633, in part helped by concerns lockdowns in major producer South Africa could disrupt supply.

Still, the course of the market is still largely dependent on how much countries can slow the pandemic and how quickly they can lift various curbs on economic activity.

Confirmed cases are now topping 400,000 globally with New York City suffering another quick and brutal rise in the number of infections to around 15,000.

Oil prices steadied as hopes for U.S. stimulus offset fears from falling global demand.

India, the world's third largest oil consumer, ordered its 1.3 billion residents to stay home for three weeks, the latest big fuel user to announce restrictions on social movement, which have destroyed demand for gasoline and jet fuel worldwide.

The market remained pressured by a flood of supply after Saudi Arabia started a price war earlier this month, a move that dealt a crushing blow to markets already reeling from the epidemic.

U.S crude futures rose 1.8% to $24.45 per barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 11.37% 20704.91 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 7.81% 7553.824671 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 8.12% 7417.857035 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
NIKKEI 225 7.13% 18092.35 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 9.38% 2447.33 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAsian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow
RE
08:43pTWO MORE NYSE FLOOR TRADERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
08:38pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East
PU
08:33pSome in BOJ warned of economic slump as they eased in March - summary
RE
08:28pRON KIND : Reps. Kind, DelBene, and Sewell Push for Tariff Relief for Health Care System, Small Businesses, and Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
08:17pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing plans 737 MAX production restart by May - sources
RE
08:15pUK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus
RE
08:13pTrump administration debates 90-day tariffs deferral - Bloomberg News
RE
08:09pUK should widen coronavirus wage guarantee to self-employed - think tank
RE
08:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, 2020 
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
3THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY : MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clipper..
4SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Update
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group