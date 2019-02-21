Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares tread water as investors watch trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:52pm EST
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares in Asia were flat in early trade on Friday following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 percent.


(Graphic: Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Australian shares gained 0.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 percent lower.

Investors continue to closely watch high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators in Washington, with little more than a week left before a U.S.-imposed deadline for an agreement expires, triggering higher tariffs.

Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that the two sides were drafting language for six memorandums of understanding on proposed Chinese reforms, progress that had helped to lift investor sentiment.

But shares on Wall Street slumped Thursday, pulled down by new data showing weakness in U.S. business spending plans and factory activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent to 25,850.63 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.37 percent to 2,774.28 and the Nasdaq Composite - which had climbed the previous eight sessions - dropped 0.4 percent to 7,459.06.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday that domestic orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.7 percent.

Moreover, the U.S. Mid-Atlantic factory sector fell into contraction territory in February for the first time since May 2016, data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed.

"While global manufacturing is weak, services activity is looking more positive. But it is difficult to see manufacturing and services diverging for long," analysts at ANZ said in a morning note.

"There are strong multiplier effects from manufacturing that imply downside risks to the services sector, particularly in Europe. And trade uncertainty, which is overhanging the manufacturing sector, needs to be resolved."

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes edged lower to 2.686 percent Friday, compared with a U.S. close of 2.688 percent on Thursday as a bump from investor optimism about trade talks progress ebbed.

The two-year yield, watched as a gauge of expectations of higher Fed fund rates, eased to 2.5266 percent from a U.S. close of 2.529 percent.

The Australian dollar rebounded after tumbling Thursday on a Reuters report that China's northern port of Dalian has placed an indefinite ban on imports of Australian coal. It was last up 0.3 percent at $0.7107.

The U.S. dollar was barely changed against the yen at 110.66, while the euro inched slightly higher to buy $1.1340.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was steady at 96.586

U.S. crude dipped 0.25 percent at $56.82 a barrel.

Gold rebounded after falling more than 1 percent Thursday, with spot gold trading up about 0.1 percent at $1,324.92 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Richard Leong in NEW YORK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25850.63 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 7035.164 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7459.7078 Delayed Quote.12.87%
NIKKEI 225 0.15% 21464.23 Real-time Quote.7.08%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2774.88 Delayed Quote.11.08%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.19% 96.63 End-of-day quote.-0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17pTRUMP TO MEET CHINESE VICE PREMIER LIU HE ON FRIDAY : White House
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pJapan launches 100 million euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies
RE
09:06pReport on no-deal Brexit tariffs delayed by Downing Street - The Sun
RE
09:06pOil dips as U.S. crude output hits record 12 million barrels per day
RE
08:32pJapan's consumer inflation ticks up but still distant from BOJ's goal
RE
08:08pNo-deal Brexit would take a chip off UK home values - Reuters Poll
RE
07:57pDOLLAR INDEX : holds modest gains, Aussie finds footing after plunge
RE
07:52pAsian shares tread water as investors watch trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoena
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.