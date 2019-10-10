Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:52pm EDT
A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, stirring hopes for an agreement, while sterling was flat after earlier jumping on optimism over a potential Brexit deal.

Investors' renewed appetite for riskier assets continued to weigh on the safe-haven yen and U.S. Treasury prices, while oil stayed firm on comments about possible supply cuts from the head of OPEC.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2%, following on from gains on Wall Street. S&P e-mini futures added more than 0.3%.

Australian shares <.AXJO> climbed 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> gained 1%. Chinese blue-chips <.CSI300> added 0.5%.

The bullish market mood came after a first day of trade talks between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators, characterized by Trump as "very, very good."

A White House official said the talks had gone "probably better than expected" and a U.S. Chamber of Commerce official briefed by both sides raised the possibility of a currency agreement this week.

Even before Trump's comments, hopes for an agreement helped to lift U.S. markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.57%, the S&P 500 gained 0.64% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.

But while optimism around trade talks helped to drive a "classic risk-on session" overnight, the lack of runaway enthusiasm reflected broader investor caution, said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at GAIN Capital in Singapore. "We know that it's just a few words from Trump."

Further positive developments in trade talks could boost markets on Monday, but low expectations for a deal mean that the lack of an agreement would not "necessarily (be) the end of the world for risk," he added.

Analysts at National Australia Bank said freezing tariffs at current levels would be unlikely to reverse the trade-driven slowdown in economic growth.

"The uncertainty around unresolved structural issues such as IP (intellectual property) theft and subsidies to state owned enterprises are likely to remain deterrents for a pick-up in much needed capital expenditure. On this score details on a potential currency pact will be important," they said in a morning note.

On Friday, the dollar was little changed against the yen at 107.98, while the euro gained 0.1% to buy $1.1015. The pound was slightly lower, fetching $1.2436.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down at 98.655 after posting its biggest daily drop in five weeks on waning safe-haven demand for the currency.

The British pound had jumped nearly 2% on Thursday, its biggest daily gain since March, after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October after what he called a very positive meeting with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

The move away from safe havens also lifted the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> to 1.6733% compared with a U.S. close of 1.656% on Thursday. Yields rose across the curve, with two-year notes <US2YT=RR> yielding 1.5464% compared with a U.S. close of 1.53%.

In commodity markets, oil prices remained higher after the head of OPEC said the organization could take action to balance oil markets, including a deeper cut in oil supplies, and amid hopes that progress toward ending the U.S.-China trade war could help to revive economic growth and lift fuel consumption.

U.S. crude was up 0.52% to $53.83 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.49% at $59.39 per barrel.

Gold, which had found its appeal tarnished by rising risk appetite, recovered some ground, with spot gold trading up 0.1% at $1,495.36 per ounce.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.29% 73.19 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.6776 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.16% 134.285 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 81.226 Delayed Quote.0.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 26496.67 Delayed Quote.13.59%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.88552 Delayed Quote.0.03%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.15% 118.929 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.10147 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.32% 4.49 Delayed Quote.-26.14%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.05% 0.9236 Delayed Quote.3.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 59.34 Delayed Quote.7.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.65% 7740.362259 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 7950.782416 Delayed Quote.17.91%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.14% 28.02 End-of-day quote.16.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.04% 68.284 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
NIKKEI 225 0.45% 21551.98 Real-time Quote.7.86%
S&P 500 0.64% 2938.13 Delayed Quote.17.20%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.09% 107.961 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.42% 98.7 End-of-day quote.2.08%
WTI -0.17% 53.79 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/10Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/10Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/10MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Activities under the Frosty Pod Rot management project resumes
PU
10/10Conflicting signals over Royal Air Maroc 737 MAX plans
RE
10/10Trump Signs Executive Order to Offset Agencies' Increased Administrative Spending
DJ
10/10CBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Statement on Fed Regulatory Right-Sizing Vote
PU
10/10AMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : WA Government listens to lithium industry
PU
10/10EXPLAINER : Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian farmers
RE
10/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
4SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group