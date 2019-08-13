Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks bounce in relief as Trump delays China tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 11:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks joined a global equities surge on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports and gave much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic turmoil.

The tariff news largely offset a raft of disappointing China data for July. The yen rose on the news about weak China's industrial production and other data.

Wall Street stocks soared overnight as U.S. President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales.

The surge in U.S. stocks lifted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> by 0.9%.

The Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> advanced 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which has been hurt by disruptions from large anti-government protests, rose 0.5%.

South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> advanced 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.6%.

Yet Wednesday's bounce hardly clawed back the sizable losses for equities over recent months, and broad market sentiment remained fragile given that the U.S.-China trade conflict is still far from resolved.

Uncertainty around political risks such as the unrest in Hong Kong also continue to keep investors on edge.

Kenta Inoue, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, pointed out that Trump's tariff delay came just as U.S. stocks were stalling.

"This appears to be a routine ploy by the U.S. president, who applies trade pressure on China when stocks are doing well and opts for compromise when they are not," Inoue said.

The S&P 500 advanced to a record high at the end of July, but it has lost momentum due to factors including U.S.-China trade angst. The index rose 1.5% on Tuesday, but is still down 1.8% in August.

The year-long tariff dispute between the world's biggest economies has already disrupted global supply chains and slowed economic growth.

Growth of China's industrial output slowed much more than expected to 4.8% in July from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, in the latest sign of faltering demand as the United States ramps up trade pressure. July's pace was the slowest since February 2002.

"President Trump did delay the tariffs and while this is positive for equities, the markets will remain wary of the tariffs still being implemented come December," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"And while the tensions in Hong Kong are not a main calibre theme for all markets, their negative impact has been multiplied as they have taken place simultaneously with developments in Argentina."

Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, and by extension a possible debt default, jolted global markets this week after conservative Argentina President Mauricio Macri was handed a trouncing by the opposition in presidential primaries over the weekend.

In currencies, the safe-haven yen advanced 0.45% to 106.260 per dollar as market participants took a sceptical view of Trump's decision to delay tariffs on some Chinese goods. [FRX/]

In volatile trading, the yen retreated to 106.980 per dollar overnight before finding its footing. On Monday, the Japanese currency had brushed a seven-month peak near 105.000.

The dollar index <.DXY> versus a basket of six major currencies inched down 0.05% to 97.759 after advancing nearly 0.5% the previous day.

The euro was steady at $1.1175 after slipping 0.4% against the dollar on Tuesday.

The greenback's advance stalled as the sharp rise in U.S. yields seen overnight ran out of momentum.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note <US10YT=RR> edged down 2.5 basis points to 1.676% after climbing 6 basis points overnight. The yield had plumbed a three-year low of 1.595% a week ago.

Brent crude oil futures were down 0.83% at $60.79 per barrel, losing steam after soaring nearly 5% the previous day.

Crude prices jumped on Tuesday as Washington's decision to delay imposing some tariffs eased worries about a global economic slowdown, at least for the time being.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.18% 72.275 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.20% 128.281 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.24% 80.464 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.63% 2797.26 End-of-day quote.11.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.48% 26279.91 Delayed Quote.12.66%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.03% 62.105 Delayed Quote.35.47%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.20% 118.876 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.11712 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
HANG SENG -2.30% 25291.28 Real-time Quote.-2.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.17% 0.9163 Delayed Quote.2.83%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.86% 1928.18 Real-time Quote.-5.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.69% 60.62 Delayed Quote.6.61%
MITSUBISHI CORP -1.23% 2620 End-of-day quote.-11.61%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -1.12% 504.2 End-of-day quote.-4.49%
MITSUI & CO LTD -1.99% 1629 End-of-day quote.-1.30%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD -1.17% 2280.5 End-of-day quote.-5.18%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.82% 40.69 Delayed Quote.2.62%
NASDAQ 100 2.20% 7728.151452 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.95% 8016.359261 Delayed Quote.19.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 68.786 Delayed Quote.-7.83%
NIKKEI 225 -1.11% 20455.44 Real-time Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 1.50% 2926.32 Delayed Quote.15.01%
SUMITOMO CORP -1.82% 1513.5 End-of-day quote.-0.53%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.48% 3535 End-of-day quote.-1.72%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -1.69% 3898 End-of-day quote.-0.76%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 55.569 Delayed Quote.38.62%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.16% 106.409 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.44% 97.81 End-of-day quote.1.16%
WTI -0.81% 56.34 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aMalaysia July Inflation Slips to 1.4%
DJ
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aEU imposes duties of up to 18% on Indonesian biodiesel
RE
12:04aEU imposes duties of up to 18% on Indonesian biodiesel
RE
12:03aMalaysia's July CPI up 1.4% year-on-year, slightly below forecast
RE
08/13China's slower retail sales growth in July mainly due to weaker autos - stats bureau
RE
08/13NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Performed within the Reasonable Range in July
PU
08/13China's July steel output eases on environmental curbs, shrinking margins
RE
08/13China's property investment slows in July as Beijing tightens curbs
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4AVEO GROUP : AVEO : Australia's Aveo Group signs takeover deal with Canada's Brookfield
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in U.S. against French digital tax

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group