Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks bounce on Wall Street's Fed cheer; dollar stays weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 11:23pm EDT
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Tokyo (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street's rally on Wednesday, after U.S. central bank comments pointed to increasing prospects of an interest rate cut, boosting investor sentiment and pushing the dollar lower.

The rebound in stock prices also prompted U.S. bond yields to step up from their recent lows, with the 10-year yield off its 21-month low hit earlier in the week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.9%.

Chinese shares also rebounded, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite up 0.4% and the blue-chip CSI 300 rising 0.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.6%.

Supporting the market cheer, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday dropped his standard reference to the central bank being "patient" in its approach to any rate decision, instead saying the Fed would respond "as appropriate" to the risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments.

The comments were interpreted by investors as a clear nod to a policy easing.

"Powell gave the markets a reason to rally but I think it's a short-covering bounce, rather than a trend reversal. It's just the markets have priced in much of the bad news to come," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite clocked their biggest one-day gains in five months, with all three indexes ending up more than 2% on Tuesday.

Uncertainties over how, or if, the United States will settle its trade conflict with its key trade partners, notably China, have kept many investors on edge.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin meets with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang at the G20 finance leaders meeting this weekend in Japan, a Treasury spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country's economy is stable, healthy and well placed to meet all risks and challenges, according to a transcript published by the Xinhua news agency.

In the foreign exchange market, major currencies were on the sidelines for now.

The greenback hit a seven week-low of 96.995 against a basket of six major currencies overnight and was last quoted at 97.045, little changed on the day. The euro fetched $1.1263, up by a marginal 0.1%.

The pound recovered from a five-month low on Tuesday but concerns about a disorderly departure from the European Union meant gains were minimal, amid promises from U.S. President Donald Trump of a "phenomenal" post-Brexit trade deal. Sterling was last trading a marginally firmer 0.1% at $1.270.

Other major currencies were relatively calm, with the safe-haven yen still supported but not aggressively so. The yen firmed 0.1% against the dollar to 108.08 yen.

In commodity markets, oil prices resumed their slide on Wednesday, dragged down by a surprise gain in U.S. inventories and comments from the head of Russian state oil producer Rosneft questioning the point of a deal with OPEC to withhold supplies.

In Asian trade, U.S. crude retreated 0.7% to $53.12 a barrel and Brent crude futures dropped 0.5% to $61.69 per barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.96% 2862.28 End-of-day quote.14.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.06% 25332.18 Delayed Quote.8.59%
HANG SENG -0.41% 26771.31 Real-time Quote.3.58%
NASDAQ 100 2.70% 7166.747392 Delayed Quote.10.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.65% 7527.116741 Delayed Quote.12.33%
NIKKEI 225 -0.01% 20408.54 Real-time Quote.1.98%
S&P 500 2.14% 2803.27 Delayed Quote.9.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aPhilippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
RE
12:28aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA to Honor Professionalism, Stewardship and Excellence in Agribusiness Employees
PU
12:22aAustralia's GDP growth hits decade low, stimulus needed to avoid recession
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aMexican officials to meet Pence in last-ditch talks to avert tariffs
RE
12:08aThai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes
RE
12:01aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hovers near 7-week low on Fed rate cut prospect
RE
06/04STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Budget funding takes vital coal worker health checks on the road
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi confident in stable, healthy, sustainable development of Chinese economy
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Dongjiang free trade zone expands leasing portfolio
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
4Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says to cut production volume at China mobile phone plant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About