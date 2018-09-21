Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks extend recovery as trade worries take back seat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:19am CEST
A woman struggles against strong wind caused by Typhoon Jebi, in front of an electronic stock quotation board in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks extended gains on Friday after Wall Street's S&P 500 set a new all-time high, while the dollar slipped as investors viewed Beijing's and Washington's fresh exchange of import tariffs as less harmful than initially feared.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent in early trade, extending the recovery from its 14-month low hit on Sept. 12 to 3.6 percent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent, hitting an eight-month high.

On Wall Street, trade-sensitive industrial stocks led the gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.95 percent while the S&P 500 gained 0.78 percent, both hitting record highs.

The latest rally comes after new U.S. and Chinese tariffs on each other's goods were set at lower rates this week than previously expected, raising hopes that hostilities between the world's two largest economies may be easing.

Despite the trade risks, the outlook on corporate profit remained solid in many markets on the back of strong global growth, keeping equity valuations relatively attractive.

"Of course, the trade war will continue. We have to see how much damage the tariffs will cause to China's exports. But it will probably be the early next year that we will see that in hard data," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"And any progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks may have to wait until after the U.S. mid-term elections. This will be a long term issue," he said.

MSCI's ACWI, an index covering the world's 47 markets, edged up 0.1 percent to near its 5 1/2-month high hit at the end of August, having gained 1.4 percent so far this week.

Leading the gains were developed markets outside the U.S., which have risen 2.3 percent so far this week.

They outperformed U.S shares, which have risen 0.8 percent, reversing their underperformance since early May when trade disputes intensified.

In the currency market, the euro gained almost 1 percent on Thursday to hit a 2 1/2-month high of $1.1785 and last traded at $1.1779.

The yen hit a two-month low of 112.585 to the dollar on Thursday and last stood at 112.51.

The British pound climbed to as high as $1.3295, its highest since early July, after strong UK retail sales data.

The closely-watched summit of the European Union produced little progress on the thorny issue of trade and the Irish border. EU leaders have warned British Prime Minister Theresa May that they are ready to cope with Britain crashing out of the bloc if they if she does not compromise.

At home, Britain's former Brexit minister David Davis has said up to 40 lawmakers from the ruling party will vote against May's plans to leave the European Union, meaning she may struggle to get her deal through parliament.

The pound last stood at $1.3272.

Oil prices have pulled back after U.S. President Donald Trump urged OPEC to increase production at its meeting in Algeria.

U.S. light crude was down 0.1 percent at $70.23 a barrel. Brent crude oil were little changed at $78.77 a barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.95% 26656.98 Delayed Quote.7.84%
NASDAQ 100 1.05% 7569.0345 Delayed Quote.17.10%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 8028.2324 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NIKKEI 225 0.01% 23674.93 Real-time Quote.3.99%
S&P 500 0.78% 2930.75 Real-time Quote.8.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target still out of reach
RE
03:27aDollar struggles near 2-month lows, yen sags on receding risk aversion
RE
03:19aAsian stocks extend recovery as trade worries take back seat
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:06aOil stable, OPEC in focus after Trump call for lower prices
RE
02:59aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler Concludes Visit to G7 Environmental Ministers Meeting
PU
02:49aABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Latest vegetable farm survey shows incomes increase further in 2017-18
PU
02:44aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Release of the second Open Government National Action Plan
PU
02:36aFacebook to drop on-site support for political campaigns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.