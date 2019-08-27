Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks find modest support on firmer U.S. futures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:29pm EDT
A passerby walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares eked out meager gains on Wednesday, as higher Wall Street futures provided some relief for investors after an overnight U.S. selloff, though deeper worries about the global economy are likely to keep a lid on sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 0.03%, Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.04% and Australia's shares rose 0.07%.

The U.S. yield curve inversion deepened on Tuesday to levels not seen since 2007, which sent Wall Street stocks lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.33%.

Gold, which is bought as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, traded close to a six-year high.

"Bonds are rallying and there is limited upside for stocks right now," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

"But I don't want to give up on equities just yet. The U.S. Federal Reserve and officials in other countries simply have to do more to stimulate their economies, which will eventually prevent the bottom from falling out."

U.S. stock futures were 0.14% higher, which helped ease investors' nerves in Asian trading, but there were still plenty of reasons to be concerned.

Investors will focus on how Chinese shares open after China late on Tuesday unveiled measures to boost consumption.

A trade dispute between the United States and China is now in its second year and is placing increasing strain on the global economy, forcing policy makers to respond with interest rate cuts and stimulus measures to bolster growth.

A bond yield curve inverts when long-term yields trade below short-term yields and is commonly considered a signal of an impending economic recession.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries <US10YT=RR> stood at 1.4744%, compared with the two-year yield <US2YT=RR> of 1.5159%. The yield curve inversion is the deepest since May 2007, when the U.S. subprime financial crisis started to unfold.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries stood at 1.9554%, below 3-month T-bill yields of 1.9951%, which some traders say is an even more bearish signal.

Spot gold was unchanged in Asia at $1,542.25 per ounce, but still close to a six-year high.

The dollar was little changed at 105.67 yen <JPY=EBS> after falling 0.3% on Tuesday.

Investors are also focused on Sept. 1, when the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods is scheduled to go into effect. In response, China has unveiled tariffs on U.S. products set to go into effect the same day.

U.S. crude ticked up 1.17% to $55.57 a barrel, supported by expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 25777.9 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7566.027301 Delayed Quote.21.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.34% 7826.946285 Delayed Quote.20.44%
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 20456.08 Real-time Quote.3.06%
S&P 500 -0.32% 2869.16 Delayed Quote.14.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pRide-hailing firm Grab says to invest $500 million in Vietnam over next five years
RE
09:49pOil gains as inventory build eases recession concerns
RE
09:44pPentagon in talks with Australia on rare earths plant - official
RE
09:39pDeutsche Bank says records sought in Trump congressional probe include tax returns
RE
09:38pEXPLAINER : Ex-Google engineer faces severe penalties in self-driving trade secrets case
RE
09:38pPURDUE PHARMA IN DISCUSSION ON $10 BILLION-$12 BILLION OFFER TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS : sources
RE
09:36pU.S. appeals court revives aluminum antitrust cases vs Goldman, JPMorgan, Glencore
RE
09:30pCHINA'S POTENTIAL NEW TRADE WEAPON : Corporate Social Credits
DJ
09:29pAsian stocks find modest support on firmer U.S. futures
RE
09:24pBusiness group issues wake-up call on China's corporate 'social credit' plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : PENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON RARE EARTHS PLANT: official
4AXON ENTERPRISE INC : AAXN INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Vio..
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, South Korean union reach tentative wage deal without stri..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group