Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks find support after ECB purchase programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 08:02pm EDT
Passersby wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian stock markets fought to stabilise on Thursday, as the latest promise of stimulus from the European Central Bank propped up sentiment while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. stock futures turned positive and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 2% after the ECB announced a bond-buying programme. Nikkei futures pointed to a positive open and the euro found support.

The ECB will buy 750 billion euro ($820 billion) in bonds through 2020, with Greek debt and non-financial commercial paper of sufficient credit quality eligible under the programme for the first time.

"It's given us a shot in the arm," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney, but he added he expects it to be short-lived.

"This is about the impact on demand and the disruption of global supply chain...(bond buying) is not speaking directly to the key problem for markets. I doubt very much this is a turning point," he said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 5% and is down nearly 30% over a month. Selling extended across almost all asset classes as investors liquidated portfolios.

Bonds have suffered their sharpest two-day selloff in nearly 20 years. Gold is down 3% for the week and oil fell to an 18-year low as quarantine lockdowns spread across the globe.

In currency markets, the dollar is king and jumped to a three-year high overnight amid a rush for the world's reserve currency in times of crisis.

On Wednesday, the virus outbreak worsened. Italy reported the largest single-day death toll from coronavirus since the outbreak began in China in late 2019.

It has killed more than 8,700 people globally, infected more than 212,000 and prompted emergency lockdowns on a scale not seen in living memory.

"It is serious. Take it seriously," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her nation in a televised speech amid the shutdown of almost everything except bakeries, banks, pharmacies and grocers.

The ECB's move follows emergency interest rate cuts around the globe, enormous fiscal support packages and six central banks promising discount dollars to banks to alleviate a squeeze in greenback funding.

But so far none of it has been able to put a floor under dire sentiment, and some $15 trillion in shareholder value has been wiped out in little more than a month of heavy selling.

"I'd say the market is uninvestable at this point," said Daniel Cuthbertson, managing director at Value Point Asset Management in Sydney. "Until we get a containment of global contractions, the market is just going to be directionless."

On Thursday the Reserve Bank of Australia pumped a record $7.4 billion into the banking system and is due to make an out-of-cycle policy announcement at 0330 GMT.

Investors are also looking to a March German sentiment survey due at 0900 GMT and U.S. joblessness figures due at 1230 GMT for any early signals on how the virus headwinds are hitting two of the world's economic powerhouses.

Oil steadied after an overnight rout, with Brent crude settling at $24.88.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Tom Westbrook

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225, S&P/ASX 200
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -6.30% 19898.92 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
NASDAQ 100 -4.00% 7175.176089 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 6989.844441 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
NIKKEI 225 -1.68% 16726.55 Real-time Quote.-26.32%
S&P 500 -5.18% 2398.1 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.34% 4955.3 Real-time Quote.-17.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10pSlovenia plans to ban public gatherings, delay loan repayments
RE
08:04pEuro up after ECB asset purchase programme but dollar retains advantage
RE
08:02pAsian stocks find support after ECB purchase programme
RE
07:53pBRAZIL SLIDING INTO DEEP, CORONAVIRUS-LINKED RECESSION IN 2020 : Goldman, JPMorgan
RE
07:53pSTATEMENT : Central Bank of Ireland
PU
07:52pLoud protests ring out in Brazil over Bolsonaro's coronavirus response
RE
07:51pECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program to Combat Coronovirus Slowdown -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:47pCanada unveils major aid package to battle coronavirus outbreak, ready to do more
RE
07:38pDetroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak
RE
07:36pECB to gobble up 750 billion euros of debt in emergency move to combat virus hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : will suspend U.S. production through April 6
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL
5LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. : LATAM Airlines Group Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group