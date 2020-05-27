Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks gain on economic hopes, but Hong Kong risk clouds outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:21pm EDT
A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Stanley White and Koh Gui Qing

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday as growing optimism about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic trumped immediate concerns about a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.6%. Stocks in China <.CSI300> rose 0.44%, but shares in Hong Kong fell 0.23%.

Australian shares rose 2.22% to the firmest in more than two months, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose 2.01% to the highest since late February as investors cheered the re-opening of economic activity in both countries.

U.S. stock futures, S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.36% on Thursday in Asia following another positive session on Wall Street overnight, highlighting the optimistic mood.

However, the biggest risk to equities is the Sino-U.S. relationship, which is likely to worsen after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law.

"The overall tone is in support of risk-on trades, and we can see less short-selling and more willingness to test the upside in equities," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"There remains a fair amount of concern about Hong Kong, but for now markets look like they will remain calm."

The S&P 500 had closed above 3,000 for the first time in almost 12 weeks, bolstered by bank stocks, as investors hoped that the world economy can recover as it re-opens.

The S&P 500 has leapt about 36% since the global coronavirus pandemic dragged it to the year's low on March 23, but there are concerns the rally may be overdone and susceptible to a protracted pullback.

The decline in Hong Kong stocks underscores some investors' concerns about the strength of the recent rally in global equities.

Pompeo said overnight that China had undermined Hong Kong's autonomy so fundamentally that the territory no longer warranted special treatment, a potentially big blow to the city's status as a financial hub.

Some investors worry a punitive U.S. response to China on the issue of Hong Kong could result in a tit-for-tat reaction from Beijing, further straining ties between the world's two biggest economies and further hobbling global growth.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose slightly to 0.6933%. Although 10-year yields are up from an all-time low of 0.4980% struck in March, they are still a whopping 120 basis points below highs seen in January.

Sources have said the U.S. government may suspend Hong Kong's preferential tariff rates for exports to the United States, a far less severe response than formally revoking Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law.

President Donald Trump said he will announce a response to China's policies towards Hong Kong later this week.

Oil futures took a beating as investors fretted about Trump's response to China. U.S. crude dipped 3.41% to $31.69 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.76% to $34.13 per barrel.

The offshore yuan <CNH=D3> was mired near a record low of 7.1966 per dollar due to uncertainty over Hong Kong's future. In onshore trade, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> was near its weakest since September last year, which was during the height of the U.S.-China trade war.

The euro, however, was buoyed by a 750 billion euro plan to shore up economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

That pushed the euro to an eight-week high and by early Thursday, the common currency had nudged up to $1.1016, while the U.S. dollar index was unchanged at 98.908.

Spot gold rose 0.27% to $1,713.54 per ounce as some investors opted for the safety of the precious metal.

(Reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo and Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 4.81% 448.8 End-of-day quote.-18.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 25548.27 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.1007 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 33.88 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.55% 9442.045813 Delayed Quote.7.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 9412.357817 Delayed Quote.4.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.70% 21419.23 Real-time Quote.-10.08%
S&P 500 1.48% 3036.13 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.1838 Delayed Quote.2.66%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.02% 7.1667 Delayed Quote.2.49%
WTI -0.53% 31.568 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aMalaysia's LNG exports in May set to drop to lowest since mid-2018 -data
RE
12:48aTencent raises $6 billion in largest Asian corporate debt deal this year
RE
12:43aCattle prices sustain upwards trend
PU
12:43aPrice pressure compounds softer demand for Australian sheepmeat in the Middle East
PU
12:43aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : WA lamb market to tighten up
PU
12:33aThailand may lose two million jobs due to coronavirus - planning agency
RE
12:28aThe Last Decade to Leave No One Behind
PU
12:28aWORLD BANK : COVID-19 Intensifies the Urgency to Expand Sustainable Energy Solutions Worldwide
PU
12:23aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Covid-19 is intensifying the urgent need to expand sustainable energy solutions worldwide
PU
12:22aU.S. BUSINESS TO TRUMP : Go slowly on Hong Kong response
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC. : SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : & Beverage 1Q Net Profit Falls 20% on Covi..
4SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
5PETROSHALE INC. : PETROSHALE : Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides F..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group