Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks poised to rise after Wall Street gains slip away

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:07pm EDT
A visitor wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asia equities face a bumpy session on Friday after Wall Street pared early gains as optimism over a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus were offset by stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street closed little changed on Thursday in the hope a third straight decline in weekly jobless claims signaled the worst of the pandemic's impact on the labor market was over.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.1% but the contract is up 1.4% from the Nikkei's index <.N225> close of 19,137.95??? on Thursday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.23% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures <.HSIc1> rose 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.39% higher

The main U.S. stock indexes lost momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative at the close, as investors digested a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial.

Gilead Sciences Inc said the findings were inconclusive because the study conducted in China was terminated early.

Sensitivity to news related to coronavirus therapies reflects investors' desperation for any indication of when the global economy might be able to start returning to normal, said chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, Tim Ghriskey.

"Any piece of bad news is likely to rattle the market," Ghriskey said. "Investors are keen for a semblance of hope that they can soon crawl out of their homes and get on with some form of normal life, even if with trepidation and fear."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.

President Donald Trump, who has said he will sign the bill, said late Thursday that he may need to extend social distancing guidelines to early summer.

The energy index rose 3%, easily leading the 11 S&P 500 sectors as oil prices recovered in a tumultuous week that saw U.S. crude futures crash below zero for the first time in history.

The decline on Monday came amid an April rally of U.S. stock indexes eyeing a raft of global stimulus. However, the benchmark S&P 500 remains more than 15% below its record high as worsening economic indicators foreshadow a deep global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44 points, or 0.17%, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 lost 1.51 points, or 0.05%, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 8,494.75.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.94% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.32%.

U.S. business activity plumbed record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending, a survey showed.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting, divided European Union leaders began their search on Thursday for a joint financial fund of up to 2 trillion euros to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid economic collapse in the bloc's poorer south.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against the euro in a choppy session after the meeting of the 27-member bloc leaders ended without any agreement on details.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled she was open to offering major financial support for a coronavirus recovery package, but wanted to see how it would be used before committing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe's response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.

Brent rose 96 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $21.33 a barrel, while U.S. crude jumped $2.72, or 19.7%, to settle at $16.50. These gains extend oil's rebound after major oil-producing nations said they would accelerate planned production cuts to combat the dramatic slump in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Katanga Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 23515.26 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
HANG SENG 0.20% 23933.21 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8641.497455 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 8494.753037 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
NIKKEI 225 1.52% 19429.44 Real-time Quote.-18.50%
S&P 500 -0.05% 2797.8 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
S&P/ASX 200 0.25% 5237.2 Real-time Quote.-21.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.94% 333.24 Delayed Quote.-22.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43pWTO report says 80 countries limiting exports of face masks, other goods
RE
08:41pU.S.'S MNUCHIN CONSIDERS LENDING PROGRAM FOR STRUGGLING OIL COMPANIES : Bloomberg News
RE
08:28pSunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says
RE
08:19pBOEING PLANS TO CUT 787 DREAMLINER OUTPUT, JOBS : Bloomberg News
RE
08:18pU.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation
RE
08:14pGlobal economic contraction to be steepest on record, recovery U-shaped
RE
08:09pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.50 pct
RE
08:07pAsian stocks poised to rise after Wall Street gains slip away
RE
08:06pGoldman CEO Solomon faces pay scrub after ISS urges vote 'against'
RE
08:06pUK business lobby wants easier terms for government-backed loans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group