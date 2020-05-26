Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks pull back as Hong Kong uncertainty weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 11:16pm EDT

Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details.

Worsening relations between the world's two biggest economies will further hobble global growth, already in the doldrums due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged down 0.05%, just short of the 3,000 chart level. The index had cleared 3,000 points in Wall Street overnight before pulling back, as some traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange floor for the first time in two months.

The Nikkei share average <.N225> slipped 0.1%, unwinding some of the gains made on Tuesday when it climbed to their highest in nearly 12 weeks. Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.9% in early trade and South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> fell 0.2%.

"The S&P500 looked to be set to close above 3,000 until the late headline that the United States was considering a range of sanctions on Chinese officials and businesses should China go ahead with its legislation regarding Hong Kong," analysts at the National Australia Bank said in a note.

"The extent of those possible sanctions is uncertain," the analysts said.

China's plans to impose national security laws in Hong Kong have triggered the first big street unrest in the Asian financial hub for the first time since last year. Overnight, hundreds of riot police took up posts around Hong Kong's legislature in anticipation of protests on Wednesday.

Indeed, some analysts warned that even the recent jump in share prices showed signs of caution.

"Stock buying in the last 24 hours has a strong defensive bent," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC said in a note. "Beaten down consumer and financial stocks are leading markets higher, at the expense of the previously popular tech and healthcare sectors."

Moderating demand for risk helped the safe-haven U.S. dollar index <=USD> to edge up 0.03% to 99.042, reversing from losses overnight.

U.S. Treasury yields retreated from levels struck overnight, with two-year yields hovering at 0.170%, up from a record low of 0.105% struck on May 8, but still under 0.20%.

Gold prices rebounded from losses as some investors played it safe, with spot gold unchanged at $1,711.45 per ounce.

The retreat from risk led oil prices to give up earlier gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED 2.03% 87.04 End-of-day quote.11.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.6641 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 24995.11 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.09585 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
GOLD -0.38% 1706.278 Delayed Quote.13.80%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.83% 2028.54 Real-time Quote.-7.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 36.1 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 9389.976886 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 9340.220457 Delayed Quote.3.92%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 5.65% 16.64 End-of-day quote.-32.44%
NIKKEI 225 2.55% 21271.17 Real-time Quote.-12.32%
S&P 500 1.23% 2991.77 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
S&P/ASX 200 0.36% 5804.5 Real-time Quote.-15.99%
WTI 0.48% 34.214 Delayed Quote.-46.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aECB's Schnabel says Germany's top court ruling doesn't directly affect us - FT
RE
12:49aKey spending in Japan's second stimulus package of $1.1 trillion
RE
12:40aTesla to cut car prices in North America, China
RE
12:30aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines extends falls on heavyweights; Malaysia gains
RE
12:28aEXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China EV sector, sources say
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aFDI Net Inflows at US$657 Million in January 2020, Higher than Last Year
PU
12:03aBHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme
PU
12:03aBHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing
PU
12:03aBHP : Providing supplies to the skies for rescue helicopter service
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
2LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
3THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Announces Q1-2020 Results and Provides Update ..
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : TIMELINE: From boom to bottom: Renault and Nissan bet on deeper cooperation
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SELF-DRIVING STARTUP ZOOX: WSJ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group