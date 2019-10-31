Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks rally after Fed cut, BOJ sends clearer easing signal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:20am EDT
An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange looks at stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares jumped on Thursday to a three-month high and the dollar fell broadly after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and U.S. Treasury yields declined.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.53% to the highest since July 30. Hong Kong shares rose 0.93%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose 0.43%.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.08%, German DAX futures added 0.1%, while FTSE futures edged down 0.02%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped after the rate cut, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled additional trims are unlikely because there are several areas of strength in the U.S. economy.

The yen held onto gains versus the dollar after the Bank of Japan keep its ultra-easy monetary policy in place as expected and changed its forward guidance to more clearly signal the future chance of a rate cut.

Debate at the Fed and the BOJ highlights the struggle that many central banks are facing.

The U.S.-China trade war and Britain's divorce from the European Union have increased uncertainty, but central banks are somewhat reluctant to ease policy aggressively because interest rates are already very low in many major economies.

"The biggest thing that stands out is stocks look stronger after the Fed," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBI Securities in Tokyo.

"Risks like U.S.-China or Brexit haven't been resolved completely, but the markets are starting to look beyond these risks."

U.S. stock futures edged 0.01% lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 rose 0.33% to close at a record high on Wednesday for the second time in three trading sessions.

A positive mood on Wall Street carried over to Asian equities, except for Australian shares <.AXJO>, which fell 0.39% after weak earnings from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Graphic: U.S. Fed funds rate https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/7995/7926/Pasted%20Image.jpg

The Fed lowered its policy rate to 1.50%-1.75%, but dropped a previous reference in its statement to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion.

In his news conference, Powell listed several reasons why he feels the economy is doing well, such as robust consumer spending, strengthening home sales, and healthy asset prices.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> fell to 1.7803% on Thursday, while the two-year yield <US2YT=RR> eased slightly to 1.6257%.

The dollar index <.DXY> against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.31% to 97.346, extending declines from Wednesday.

News that Chile will not host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in mid-November was one reason the dollar was dented - as the market has been expecting the United States and China to sign a partial trade deal there.

On the brighter side the head of a Chinese government-backed trade group said Beijing could remove extra tariffs to allow importers to buy up to $50 billion worth of U.S. farm products.

The greenback fell to 7.0417 yuan <CNY=CFXS> in onshore trade, at one point falling to its lowest since Aug. 19.

The yen rose 0.16% to 108.68 per dollar <JPY=EBS>, holding onto gains after the BOJ left policy unchanged as expected.

Traders will focus on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference later on Thursday to gauge how he assesses the risks posed by the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit.

Optimism that Washington and Beijing will sign a preliminary agreement to call a truce to their trade war was a factor behind the Fed's decision to signal that further rate cuts are on hold, highlighting the importance of trade talks to global monetary policy.

In the energy market, oil futures erased loses and rose on Thursday after as a massive buildup in U.S. crude stock piles triggered a decline in futures on Wednesday.

U.S. crude erased loses and rose 0.18% to $55.16 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.36% to $60.83 per barrel.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Pullin and Richard Borsuk)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.23% 12910.23 Delayed Quote.22.27%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 27186.69 Delayed Quote.16.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 8083.112566 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.33% 8303.975341 Delayed Quote.24.23%
NIKKEI 225 0.37% 22927.04 Real-time Quote.13.91%
S&P 500 0.33% 3046.77 Delayed Quote.21.54%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 97.65 End-of-day quote.1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aEXCLUSIVE : Beijing could axe extra tariffs on U.S. farm products to boost imports - China trade association chief
RE
02:36aAsian stocks rally after Fed cut, BOJ sends clearer easing signal
RE
02:32aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Franchising model disclosure document
PU
02:30aChile's APEC cancellation creates hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
02:27aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/10/31Premier Li to push for closer neighborhood, free trade in visits to Uzbekistan, Thailand
PU
02:24aChile's APEC cancellation creates hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
02:20aAsian stocks rally after Fed cut, BOJ sends clearer easing signal
RE
02:08aIn record deal, U.S. to recover $1 billion from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low
RE
02:07aWORLD GOLD COUNCIL : The need for bullion banking in India
PU
01:42aChina's factory activity shrinks at sharper pace, services weaken as risks grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
2Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
3Qantas, Southwest stepping up checks for cracks in 737 NG aircraft after issues found
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group