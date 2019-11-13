Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo

Asian stocks fell on Thursday after soft Chinese economic data showed the trade war between Beijing and Washington hitting growth in the world's second-largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS>, which had drifted in to positive territory in morning trade, turned negative to trade 0.4% lower.

Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> dropped 0.6%, while Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> turned from positive to flat and Australia's S&P/ASX200 index wiped some of its gains to trade less than 0.5% higher by mid afternoon in Sydney.

China's industrial production growth slowed sharply in October, rising 4.7% year-on-year, official data showed, missing forecasts of 5.4%, while retail sales also slowed to fall short of expectations and investment growth hit a record low.

"The weakness in investment and production would suggest that confidence is down and trade is probably a big factor within that," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital in Sydney.

"What it does do is it puts more pressure on Chinese authorities to come to a deal with (U.S. President) Donald Trump on trade, just as President Trump's desire to be re-elected puts pressure on him to come to a deal with the Chinese," Oliver said.

However, the weak figures also landed as the latest round of markets optimism for such a resolution has begun to run dry.

Trump offered no update on the progress of negotiations in a policy speech on Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that talks had snagged on farm purchases.

Meanwhile the global fallout from the dispute is widening.

Japan's economic growth hit its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter as soft demand knocked exports.

"Looking around the region, you've had some near misses of recession - Korea's been one, Singapore's also been one and you've got Hong Kong in a recession at the moment," said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jeffries in Hong Kong.

"So it's not great. It's not a cycle that is not leaving any scars," he said.

Worries about spiralling violence as anti-government protests intensify in Hong Kong have also soured investor sentiment.

Protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links in a marked escalation of unrest in the financial hub.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell almost another percentage point on Thursday to a fresh one-month low. Safe havens such as the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and gold held on to gains.

U.S. stock futures fell 0.1% in Asia on Thursday after the S&P 500 eked out a 0.07% gain on Wednesday and closed at a record high, helped by a surge in Walt Disney Co shares.

U.S. stocks have climbed to record levels recently, fuelled by interest rate cuts, positive earnings, and signs the economy is bottoming out, but doubts about progress in trade talks remain a huge risk to financial markets and global growth.

A new Reuters poll showed most economists do not expect Washington and Beijing to reach a permanent trade truce over the coming year.

In currency markets, the yen <JPY=EBS> was quoted at 108.73 per dollar, close to a one-week high. The Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> traded at 0.9901 versus the greenback, near the highest in more than a week.

The Australian dollar skidded to a one-month low on Thursday after a worryingly weak reading on employment re-ignited speculation about another cut in interest rates.

U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $57.32 a barrel after a fall in stockpiles added to positive comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve head on the U.S. economy.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell slightly to 1.8774%.

(This refile fixes paragraph 6 typographical error).

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White and Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.33% 27783.59 Delayed Quote.18.71%
HANG SENG -1.87% 26527.64 Real-time Quote.2.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 8259.81315 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 8482.100697 Delayed Quote.27.73%
NIKKEI 225 -0.85% 23319.87 Real-time Quote.16.87%
S&P 500 0.07% 3094.04 Delayed Quote.23.42%
S&P/ASX 200 0.50% 6731.7 Real-time Quote.19.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
RE
11:40pMITHRIL RESOURCES : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019
PU
11:36pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:33pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:30pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Cabinet execs urge public to trust Rice Tariffication Law
PU
11:25pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Support Philippine Local Governance Reforms with $300 Million Loan
PU
11:22pIcahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger - WSJ
RE
11:22pLatest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging
DJ
11:17pWARREN LASHES OUT AT GOLDMAN OVER APPLE CARD BIAS CLAIMS : Bloomberg
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
2JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
3Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
5CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : China-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group