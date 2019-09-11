Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks rise on hopes for U.S.-China trade, monetary stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday on hopes for a thaw in U.S.-China trade frictions and expectations that the European Central Bank will kick off another wave of monetary easing by global central banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose 1%. Australian shares <.AXJO> were up 0.41%.

U.S. stock futures jumped and safe-havens such as the yen and gold fell after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to delay an additional increase in tariffs on Chinese goods by two weeks at the request of China's Vice Premier Liu He "as a gesture of good will."

Oil prices rose in Asia, rebounding from a tumble on Wednesday, on hopes OPEC members will cut output to support prices.

Any easing of concerns about the bruising trade war is likely to help equities extend their rally this month after a tumultuous August.

Investors also await an ECB meeting later on Thursday to see how far policymakers will go to support a flagging economy, given the risks posed by Britain's divorce from the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit.

"Trump's comments are likely to put a little juice in the market, but it could be gone tomorrow," said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management in Sydney.

"Some in the market react to small changes in negotiating positions because Trump is negotiating in the open. I'm more concerned about Brexit, because there is some complacency in the EU about this."

U.S. stock futures rose 0.57% in Asia on Thursday after the S&P 500 ended 0.72% higher in New York on Wednesday.

The dollar briefly rose to a six-week high of 108.04 yen <JPY=EBS> before paring gains slightly to trade up 0.12% at 107.36 yen.

Spot gold fell 0.23% to $1492.80 per ounce. [GOL/]

Trump's delay of additional tariffs on Chinese goods comes one day after China said it would exempt 16 types of U.S. products from import tariffs.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a year-long battle over Beijing's trade practices that has threatened to push other economies into recession.

The gestures of goodwill raise hopes both sides can narrow their differences before working-level resume talks in mid-September and high-level trade negotiations that are expected in October.

The euro <EUR=EBS> held steady at $1.1013 but traded near a one-week low. The ECB is set to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday but its exact moves are far from certain.

Germany is at risk of falling into recession and inflation expectations sliding, but ECB President Mario Draghi, who hands over the leadership of the central bank to Christine Lagarde at the end of October, will face resistance to aggressive easing from more conservative ECB members.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.77% to $56.18 in Asia on Thursday. Futures tumbled more than 2% on Wednesday following a report that Trump is considering easing sanctions on Iran, which could potentially boost oil supplies.

Asian traders were likely focused on OPEC's decision on Wednesday to cut its forecast for global oil demand in 2020. OPEC also said all producers have a shared responsibility to support the oil market.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.06% 74.244 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 133.246 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 81.951 Delayed Quote.1.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 27137.04 Delayed Quote.16.33%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.893 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 118.97 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.9192 Delayed Quote.3.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 61.27 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.93% 7887.580587 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 8169.678346 Delayed Quote.22.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.07% 69.433 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 21597.76 Real-time Quote.5.92%
S&P 500 0.72% 3000.93 Delayed Quote.19.71%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.01% 108.053 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
WTI 0.25% 56.24 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pJapan's machinery orders slip as trade gloom hits business spending
RE
09:53pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:46pForever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- 2d Update
DJ
09:43pOil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall
RE
09:33pGE begins divestment of Baker Hughes with $2.7 billion share sale
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pUK freelancer earnings stagnate in second quarter - survey
RE
09:07pMexico sees diminished threat of U.S. tariffs after effort to curb migration
RE
09:06pSino-U.S. trade thaw sparks risk rally, euro awaits ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group