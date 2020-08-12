Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks set to track Wall Street's defiant rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
A man wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, is reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian stocks were set for broad gains on Thursday after Wall Street's S&P 500 index briefly touched record highs, as investors appeared to shrug off worries about stalled U.S. stimulus talks and a shaky economic recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.69% in early trading, while New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained about 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.42% and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were flat.

Those gains came after the S&P 500 jumped on Wednesday, finishing just short of its February record closing high.

Analysts said while recent headlines suggest economic risks are growing, they also bolster the case for continued stimulus from Washington, which has given markets something to cheer.

In a wide rally led by tech-related stocks, the Nasdaq and Dow also rose sharply. The Nasdaq was the first of the three major indexes to bounce back to an all-time high in June. The Dow remains below its February peak.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

The gains on Wall Street came despite a continued impasse between lawmakers in Washington over the next economic relief package and a warning from Federal Reserve policymakers that the U.S. recovery will be gradual and slow until the coronavirus is under control.

U.S. government bond yields dipped from one-month highs on Wednesday after the Treasury saw good demand for a record $38 billion auction of 10-year notes, but they remained higher on the day ahead of a 30-year bond auction on Thursday.

Kim Mundy, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Washington would continue to support the economy despite a higher then expected inflation report.

"Monetary policy will remain very accommodative in the U.S. for a long time," she wrote.

The dollar index fell about 0.3% amid mixed messages from U.S. markets, and the Australian dollar fell 0.04% versus the greenback at $0.716.

Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, said that "the improvement in risk sentiment has carried the day" for the Aussie after initially being dragged lower by negative news out of New Zealand and second quarter wage data.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 106.85 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3033, up 0.01% on the day.

Oil prices climbed after government data showed U.S. oil inventories fell across the board, bolstering hopes for increased fuel demand in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.19% to $42.59 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day.

Save-haven precious metals recouped some of their recent losses in a choppy session.

Gold swung from being down 2.5% to add 0.3% to $1,917.16 an ounce, a day after its biggest daily fall in seven years. Silver fell as much as 5.5% and rose as much as 6% after a 15% plunge, the largest in over a decade, on Tuesday. <GOL/R>

Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,912.97 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Lawrence Delevingne

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.48% 74.34 End-of-day quote.-6.96%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.12% 1.64419 Delayed Quote.2.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.18086 Delayed Quote.4.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 45.38 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.13% 11012.238958 Delayed Quote.20.18%
SILVER 0.49% 25.7628 Delayed Quote.62.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pAsian stocks set to track Wall Street's defiant rally
RE
05:28pUSDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Derecho
PU
05:20pU.S. Treasury chief says Democrats not interested in negotiating on coronavirus aid
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pS&P ends just shy of record close
RE
04:58pThe BCRA Regulates Credit Line of the ATP Program
PU
04:58pNew Agreement with the People's Bank of China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
3APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group