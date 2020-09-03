Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks slip after Wall Street selloff dents tech rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:24pm EDT
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is reflected in a screen displaying NASDAQ movements outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asia's stock markets had their worst session in two weeks on Friday following a tech-led plunge on Wall Street, though gains in safer assets like bonds and dollars were muted as investors awaited U.S. job data to see if it triggers a bigger selloff.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.6% and looked set for a 2.4% weekly loss, its biggest since April.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8% and Australia's ASX 200 2.8%.

That was shallower than the 5% plunge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight or the S&P 500's 3.5% drop. Those were the steepest Wall Street losses since June, but traders said a correction was overdue given recent frothy gains.

"It was steady rather than panic selling throughout," said ING's regional head of research Rob Carnell.

"It just doesn't sound or feel like anything other than a bit of profit taking...if this was a massive risk-off move, you'd have expected the dollar to rally, and it didn't really."

The focus is on U.S. payrolls figures due at 1230 GMT, which are seen as a possible selling trigger if it disappoints economists' expectations that some 14 million jobs were created in August.

Futures traded under pressure but backed off early-session lows in Asia. Nasdaq 100 futures were last down 1.3%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.3%. Dow futures were flat.

The dollar was steady, but a drop in the euro over last few days on talk that the European Central Bank is concerned about its strength had the greenback eying its best week in more than two months against a basket of currencies.

The euro seems to have arrested its slide for now, and sat at $1.1852. The Antipodeans were under gentle pressure while the yen was steady at 106.16 per dollar.

Bonds pared what was a pretty modest rise overnight, given the selloff in the equity market. Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields rose 1.5 basis points on Friday, having fallen about 3 basis points overnight.

TECH TUMBLE

Thursday's tumble was the biggest one-day percentage drop on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 since March and the darling stocks of recent months were hit hardest.

Apple fell 8%, Tesla 9% and Microsoft 6%. Still, the plunge only wound the Nasdaq back as far as where it sat last Tuesday. It is still up 28% for the year so far and 73% higher than its March trough.

"No single factor sparked the sell-off," said Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, citing more general worries the rally had run too far, too fast.

"However, this is unlikely to be a repeat of the tech wreck of the late 1990s, given how much the market and sector have changed," he added.

Tech selling in Asia was limited. In South Korea Samsung fell 1.6% and there was modest pressure on Apple suppliers in Shanghai and Taipei. But falls in consumer staples and financials led losses on the Hong Kong and China bourses.

Australia's soaring consumer lender Afterpay, which seems to track the tech sector, fell 5% and is set for its worst weekly percentage drop since March.

In commodity markets, the stronger dollar has kept pressure on prices. Oil was headed for a weekly loss amid worries about demand as the U.S. summer driving season draws to a close.

Brent crude futures fell 1% to $43.64 a barrel and U.S. crude also fell 1% to 40.93 a barrel.

Gold drifted lower as equities sold off overnight but was last up 0.2% for the day at $1,934 an ounce.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott and Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)

By Tom Westbrook

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.78% 28292.73 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
HANG SENG -0.54% 25001.3 Real-time Quote.-11.31%
NASDAQ 100 -5.23% 11771.365283 Delayed Quote.40.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.96% 11458.101439 Delayed Quote.34.37%
NIKKEI 225 0.94% 23465.53 Real-time Quote.-1.73%
S&P 500 -3.51% 3455.06 Delayed Quote.10.84%
S&P/ASX 200 -3.10% 5925.6 Real-time Quote.-9.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aAustralian PM Says Country Could Open to New Zealand Visitors by December
DJ
12:08aTurkey extends layoff ban by two months
RE
12:02aNew UK car registrations slip in August, industry data shows
RE
09/04Oil falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June
RE
09/03Wall Street's 'fear gauge' spikes but unlikely to be pointing to a market crash
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 GDP growth of 2.0%-2.5% - government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 GDP growth of 2.0%-2.5% -government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2021 gdp growth of 6.7% -government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 gdp growth of 2.0%-2.5% -government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, security l..
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia's largest shareholder Solidium raises stake to over 5%
5MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK prioritises safety ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group