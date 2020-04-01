Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks slip as global recession looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 07:50pm EDT
Passersby wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian equity markets and crude oil looked set for further losses on Thursday, after a dire warning about the U.S. coronavirus death toll and mounting evidence the fast-spreading disease has sent the world economy hurtling into a deep recession.

Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 4% as the warning of a potentially massive death toll and growing evidence of a deep economic downturn reinforced expectations that corporate results will suffer in the first quarter and then turn sharply lower.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering a plan to halt flights to coronavirus hot zones in the United States as his administration struggles to contain a pandemic that is projected to kill at least 100,000 people.

Flight cancellations to U.S. destinations would hammer an already reeling airline industry and add to an overall slowdown in business that will curb corporate earnings.

Nikkei futures rose slightly, but sat about below the index's cash close. Hong Kong futures were negative.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.67%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.64% in early trade.

Bank stocks led losses in Australia after New Zealand's central bank ordered lenders suspend dividends - hitting Australia's banks since they control nearly all New Zealand's banking sector.

Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney, said bad news worldwide was starting to weigh.

"The shift in rhetoric from the White House has hurt some of the more bullish traders," he said.

MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries <.MIWD00000PUS> slid 0.08% after declining almost 4% overnight in bourses in London, Frankfurt and Paris.

"The question of whether the U.S. index goes to test the March lows will be all the talk today," Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, said in a note.

"Earnings estimates are too high," he said. "And when we're hearing of companies curbing buybacks, and shelving dividend plans, then we should expect this to resonate through earnings downgrades too."

Oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories rose last week by the most since 2016, while gasoline demand suffered its biggest weekly drop ever as the coronavirus shut down businesses and stay-at-home mandates kept highways bare.

Analysts expect similar data in coming weeks as refineries curb output further and gasoline demand continues to decline. U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> rose by 13.8 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, in the biggest one-week increase since 2016.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 17 cents to settle at $20.31 a barrel, after sliding to a low of $19.90. June Brent crude fell $1.61 to settle at $24.74 a barrel. The global benchmark fell to $21.65 on Monday, its lowest since 2002, when the now-expired May contract was the front month. The dollar gained as investors rushed to safe-havens, such as gold and government debt.

Coordinated action by central banks to boost dollar supply has helped calm extreme volatility, analysts said.

The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.536%. The Japanese yen weakened 0.09% versus the greenback at 107.28 per dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.12% to $1,592.52 an ounce.

U.S. manufacturing activity contracted less than expected in March, data showed, but disruptions caused by COVID-19 pushed new orders received by factories to an 11-year low, reinforcing economists' views that the economy already was in recession.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said social distancing efforts meant to contain the coronavirus outbreak have "stilled" the U.S. economy and could lead the unemployment rate to "rise dramatically."

Traders jumped toward the perceived safety of government bonds on the economic outlook, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note down to 0.6019% from 0.699% late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Tom Brown and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Tom Westbrook and Herbert Lash

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.44% 20943.51 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
NASDAQ 100 -4.19% 7486.286905 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.41% 7360.581575 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
NIKKEI 225 -4.50% 18065.41 Real-time Quote.-18.04%
S&P 500 -4.41% 2470.5 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pU.S. sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL
RE
08:17pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
08:11pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Mar.)
PU
08:04pBritish business to lean heavily on government job retention scheme - survey
RE
07:57pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
07:57pTrump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
RE
07:52pAsian stocks slip as global recession looms
RE
07:50pAsian stocks slip as global recession looms
RE
07:06pU.S. Energy Department urges Saudi, Russia to calm oil markets
RE
07:01pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF SER : Minister Dacic receives a letter of appreciation from Ambassadors of Nordic countries
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : U.S. crude oil futures up 4.8%, support at $20
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC. : QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY : HIGHEST ANNUAL REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN COMPANY HISTORY 

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group