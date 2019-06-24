Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 12:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A passerby walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares edged up on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on any signs of a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while oil prices firmed on heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, hovering not far from Thursday's six-week high, while Japan's Nikkei average was up 0.3%.

Chinese shares were little changed, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite up 0.1% and the blue-chip CSI 300 flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.1%.

Wall Street shares closed slightly lower on Friday after hitting a record high thanks to signals last week from the Federal Reserve that it may cut interest rates soon to bolster the U.S. economy from protracted trade conflicts.

Investors are nervously awaiting an expected meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week for any signs of a de-escalation in a trade war that is damaging the global economy and souring business confidence. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

China and the United States should be willing to make compromises in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday decided to call off a planned China speech, which also increased optimism ahead of trade talks. Pence had upset China with a fierce speech in October in which he laid out a litany of complaints ranging from state surveillance to human-rights abuses.

"Event-driven players are buying back stocks as the United States and China at least appear to be talking to each other," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS).

Still, most analysts doubt the two sides will come to any meaningful agreement as the tensions have extended beyond tariffs, particularly after Washington put Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with the company.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in super computing with military applications to its national security "entity list" that bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.

In China, the Global Times newspaper said FedEx Corp is likely to be added to Beijing's 'unreliable entities list'.

"Few investors would expect a dramatic progress when they are talking about entity lists, just days before a likely summit," said MUMSS's Fujito, adding that markets could slip back on disappointment after the summit.

Oil prices climbed as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington following Iran's shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying "significant" sanctions on Tehran would be announced.

Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to $65.39 per barrel, near Friday's three-week high of $65.76, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.6% at $57.76, also near Friday's three-week high.

Also potentially becoming a factor in the equation, Arab politicians and commentators greeted Trump's $50 billion Middle East economic vision with a mixture of derision and exasperation, although some in the Gulf called for it to be given a chance.

The combination of heightened geopolitical worries and likely U.S. interest rate cuts encouraged investors to seek the safety of gold.

The precious metal stood at $1,405.41 per ounce, not far from Friday's six-year high of $1,410.78.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro rose to a three-month high of $1.1386 against the dollar on Monday as bearish bets on the greenback remained solid on prospects of a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar fetched 107.38 yen , having slipped to as low as 107.045 on Friday, the lowest level since its flash crash on Jan. 3.

Other notable movers include Australian dollar. The Aussie firmed 0.4% to $0.6954 to post a fifth straight session of gains as its U.S. counterpart was undermined by aggressive wagers on rate cuts from the Fed, which offset any bearishness from the probability of policy easing at home.

The Turkish lira strengthened 0.7% to 5.775 per dollar after Turkey's main opposition claimed a decisive victory on Sunday in Istanbul's re-run election, dealing one of the biggest blows to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin jumped overnight to $11,247.62, its highest level since March 2018. It was last quoted at $10,626.56.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano & Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)

By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, CHINA-Shanghai Comp, Hang Seng
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.50% 3001.98 End-of-day quote.20.18%
HANG SENG -0.27% 28458.07 Real-time Quote.10.11%
NIKKEI 225 -0.95% 21258.64 Real-time Quote.6.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aIndonesia surprises with a trade surplus in May
RE
01:01aWISeKey announces at the Blockchain Summit in Bucharest the establishment of a WISeCoin Hub and Blockchain Center of Excellence in Romania
GL
12:59aBHUTAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY : “Citizen's Initiative – Our Gyenkhu” to Address LPG Shortage
PU
12:57aIndonesia Posts Surprise Trade Surplus as Imports Fall
DJ
12:54aCorrection to Eurozone Economy Analysis on Sunday
DJ
12:35aOil prices climb as Middle East tensions simmer
RE
12:34aEuro reaches three-month high as dollar sags on Fed easing prospects
RE
12:33aAsian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
12:31aChina says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks
RE
12:24aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued ahead of regional trade, inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour takes step to leave China with Suning.com deal
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3Asian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. regulators ask Deutsche Bank to explain 'bad bank' proposal - FT
5BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About