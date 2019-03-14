Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian stocks up as Sino-U.S. trade talks in focus, dollar supported

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 11:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks stepped ahead on Friday as sentiment improved on a report that more progress has been made in U.S.-China trade talks and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with the two sides making further substantive progress on trade talks, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Yet, the prospect of the trade talks taking longer than expected tempered the cheer, and there was still no clarity on how close the two economic powers are on reaching an agreement.

Mnuchin said on Thursday that a summit to seal a trade deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not happen at the end of March as previously discussed because more work is needed in negotiations.

MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.9 percent.


(Graphic: Asian stock markets - https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Global markets drew some relief overnight with European stocks rising to a five-month high, boosted by strength in the banking sector after Britain's parliament voted to reject a disorderly Brexit. [.EU]

But the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, snapping a three-day winning run, and the Nasdaq shed 0.2 percent on Thursday in the wake of uncertainty over when a U.S.-China trade deal would be reached. [.N]

"Initial expectations were for the trade talks to wrap up in March. So any delay causes the markets to automatically assume that the negotiations are not going well, and this is a negative factor for equities," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

In the currency market, the pound was steady at $1.3237 , trimming some of the heavy losses suffered overnight.

Sterling retreated 0.75 percent on Thursday as investors geared up for British Prime Minister Theresa May to once more try and win approval for her Brexit deal. [GBP/]

Her third chance to get the divorce deal approved came after British lawmakers voted on Thursday to seek a delay in Britain's exit from the European Union.

The dollar held gains having snapped its four-day losing streak to a group of six major peers.

The dollar index was little changed at 96.738 after rising 0.25 percent on Thursday to bounce back from a nine-day trough of 96.385.

The greenback rose as U.S. Treasury yields climbed from two-month lows marked earlier in the week, driven by corporate supply. [US/]

The dollar extended the previous day's gains and was 0.1 percent higher at 111.84 yen.

The yen showed little response to the Bank of Japan's widely expected decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Not surprisingly, the central bank offered a bleaker assessment of exports and output, as global demand waned.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1311 after slipping 0.2 percent overnight.

U.S. crude oil futures declined 0.1 percent to $58.55 per barrel, losing some steam after a recent surge but holding close to a four-month peak of $58.74 brushed on Thursday.

Oil prices soared to the four-month high as investors focused on global production cuts and supply disruptions in Venezuela. [O/R]

(Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.20% 2990.69 End-of-day quote.19.73%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 25709.94 Delayed Quote.10.21%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.25% 2156.64 Real-time Quote.5.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.19% 7243.013593 Delayed Quote.14.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 7630.910217 Delayed Quote.15.19%
NIKKEI 225 -0.02% 21287.02 Real-time Quote.6.37%
S&P 500 -0.09% 2808.48 Delayed Quote.12.03%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.25% 96.79 End-of-day quote.0.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56pChina's Premier Li says it is not realistic to decouple economies of China, U.S.
RE
11:52pChina Foreign Direct Investment Up 3.3% on Year in February
DJ
11:49pGlobal gloom forces Japan central bank to temper its outlook
RE
11:38pJapan to prod regional banks to boost profitability with new rules
RE
11:37pEthiopia crash may test Boeing's success in defeating U.S. lawsuits - legal experts
RE
11:28pForeign business sceptical as China approves new investment law
RE
11:19pTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pIndonesia Swings to $330 Million Trade Surplus in February
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
3S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.