Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asian stocks' valuations hit 20-month high in October - Refinitiv data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:16am EST
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Asian stocks saw a rise in valuations in October as equities surged on signs that Washington and Beijing were nearing a truce in their 16-month-long trade war amid upbeat third-quarter earnings by heavyweights.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-pacific shares <.MIAP00000PUS> rose more than 4% in October, pushing its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to a 20-month high of 13.6 times by October-end. The ratio stood at 13.1 at the end of September.

(Graphic: Valuation of Asian equities https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8213/8144/Valuation%20of%20Asian%20equities.jpg)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "Phase 1" trade agreement on October 11, and has said he hoped to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping in November at a summit in Chile.

A better-than-expected earnings performance for Asian firms also boosted the regional shares last month. Asian companies topped the average earnings estimates by about 5.5% in the third quarter, as per Refinitiv.

Due to the rise in the P/Es, regional shares are catching up with the valuations of their global peers, Refinitiv data showed.

(Graphic:MSCI Asia and World forward PE https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8212/8143/MSCI%20Asia%20and%20World%20forward%20PE.jpg)

India and Malaysia were the most expensive in the region, with ratios of 17.22 and 15.95, respectively.

Meanwhile, China, Hong Kong and South Korea were the lowest-cost shares in the region, with P/E multiples of about 9.55, 11.17 and 11.3, respectively.

In October, Japan <.N225>, Taiwan <.TWII> and Singapore <.STI> shares rose 5.4%, 4.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

Losses in the region were led by Thailand and New Zealand <.NZ50>, which dropped 2.2% and 1.3% respectively.

(Graphic: Asia Pacific monthly price change - Oct 2019 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8055/7986/Asia%20monthly%20price%20change%20-%20Oct.jpg)

(Graphic: Asia Pacific equities performance in 2019 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8054/7985/Asia%20Pacific%20equities%20performance%20in%202019.jpg)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugbaoopathy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES -0.32% 2193.95 End-of-day quote.15.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aRosneft 3Q Hydrocarbon Production Rises 0.5% Over 2Q
DJ
02:35aEURONEXT N : Launches New Green Bonds Offering
PU
02:35aKLARIA PHARMA PUBL : acquires Uppsalagruppen and becomes the owner of the patent that protects 's technology platform
PU
02:35aTRADE REPUBLIC BANK GMBH : Trade republic bank launches long-term offer of zero-fee savings plans
EQ
02:35aHKSTP Showcases Hong Kong Innovation on World Stage of Web Summit 2019 in Portugal
BU
02:34aHSBC : U.S. overtakes Germany, France in UK firms' trade sights - HSBC
RE
02:33aALM BRAND A/S : . Brand - Interim Report 9M 2019
AQ
02:33aUPDATE1 : Fujifilm gives up plan to purchase Xerox amid deadlock
AQ
02:31aKARO PHARMA PUBL : Termination of project regarding ROR-gamma
AQ
02:31aTARGETEVERYONE PUBL : Kallelse till extra bolagsstämma i TargetEveryOne AB (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
4PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
5OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Declined on Year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group