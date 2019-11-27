Log in
Asiaray Media : FURTHER INFORMATION ON SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

11/27/2019 | 05:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Asiaray Media Group Limited

雅仕維傳媒集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1993)

FURTHER INFORMATION ON

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Asiaray Media Group Limited dated 20 November 2019 in relation to, among the other matter, the subscription of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Company wishes to inform its shareholders and potential investors that, as an additional information, to the best knowledge of the Directors, Ant Financial is owned as to 33% by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its American depositary shares, each representing eight ordinary shares, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, stock symbol BABA, and its ordinary shares listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code 9988), approximately 50% by Hangzhou Junhan Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (杭州君瀚股權投資合夥企業（有限合夥）), a limited liability partnership incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and Hangzhou Junao Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (杭州君澳股權投資合夥企業（有限合 夥）), a limited liability partnership incorporated under the laws of the PRC, and the remaining equity interest of Ant Financial is held by other shareholders.

By order of the Board

Asiaray Media Group Limited

Lam Tak Hing, Vincent

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Tak Hing, Vincent and Mr. Lam Ka Po; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wong Chi Kin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Andrew Chiu Cheung, Mr. Ma Ho Fai GBS JP and Ms. Mak Ka Ling.

Disclaimer

Asiaray Media Group Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:37:01 UTC
