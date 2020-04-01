Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ask for a selfie: UK financial watchdog eases rules in pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 04:26am EDT
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Financial firms can ask customers for a selfie to check their identity, Britain's markets watchdog said in a bid to ease burdens on staff having to work from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has received hundreds of requests from trade associations for adaptions to its rules.

But some were "opportunistic" and the watchdog said it will reflect on what this says about the firms involved or conduct in the sector.

FCA interim chief executive Christopher Woolard said in a public letter to heads of retail financial services firms that the pandemic affects the operational resilience of firms as staff work from home in volatile market conditions.

"It also brings with it the need to protect consumers," Woolard said in his letter sent late on Tuesday.

Restrictions on non-essential travel affect a firm's ability to make compulsory anti-money laundering checks on customers, but Woolard said firms can be flexible.

Firms could accept scanned documentation sent by e-mail, or ask clients to submit 'selfies' from their smartphone or videos, the FCA said. They could also send codes to a customer's address to validate access to accounts.

Portfolio management services must inform customers each time their holdings drop by 10% or more in value since their last statement.

Firms have raised concerns about the impact on consumers and the operational burden of this in a highly volatile market where there have been frequent big swings in prices.

Woolard said that until the start of October, the FCA will not take enforcement action if a firm has issued at least one notification within the current reporting period, and where firms later provide general updates on websites or social media.

The FCA also paused work on tightening rules and advice around pensions.

Britain's government has unveiled measures like loans and guarantees to keep firms afloat through what the Bank of England has said would be a temporary shock.

Woolard said these schemes can be used to help firms plan for how they will meet debts as they fall due and remain solvent in the immediate period.

"Government loans cannot, however, be used to meet capital adequacy requirements as they do not meet the definition of capital," Woolard said.

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aMONEX EUROPE : A mixed beginning to an uncertain second quarter for FX and macro markets
PU
05:20aChinese buyers snap up U.S. oil purchases at widest discounts ever
RE
05:19aEuro zone jobless rate hits 12-year low on eve of virus measures
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aWorkers Return to China's Factories, but Coronavirus Hurts Global Demand -- Update
DJ
05:11aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:07aWorld markets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:06aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:05aGhana slashes GDP forecast over coronavirus shock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group