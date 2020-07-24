Ask the Expert Podcast

In the new Ask the Expert video podcast series, we tackle some most frequently asked safe rigging application and product questions. New episodes publish weekly on The Hook and on The Crosby Group's social media channels.

If you have a question for our experts, please submit it here (select questions may be featured in future episodes).

In episode 11, our Global Product Manager, Felix Nyberg, answers this question in a short video: 'I have a lift that requires a choke hitch, but I frequently damage my hooks and break latches. What can I do to avoid this?'