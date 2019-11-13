Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AskNicely : Launches World's First Customer Experience Coaching Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:38pm EST

AskNicely, the all-in-one platform for creating amazing customer experiences, today announced the launch of Performance & Recognition, a mobile customer experience coaching app designed specifically for front-line employees.

Performance & Recognition builds on the existing AskNicely customer feedback software, rated #1 by G2, by motivating and empowering the front-line employees who interact with customers every day.

“Incredible experiences start with incredibly engaged employees,” said Aaron Ward, co-founder and CEO of AskNicely. “We designed Performance & Recognition for them—for employees who have the most power to actually impact customer experience, and drive long-term outcomes like loyalty and advocacy. It’s the world’s first customer experience coaching platform that fits in your pocket.”

The AskNicely product team leveraged proven motivational psychology and gamification techniques to design a personal coaching app that will foster a daily habit for front-line teams.

Employees can track their own specific NPS ratings over time, see how they rank compared to peers, and receive achievement badges for performance milestones. When customers leave feedback about their service, employees receive push notifications and immediately understand when they’re creating a positive experience for customers, and where they may need to improve.

“Imagine, as an executive leader, knowing that every employee is focused every day on exactly what they need to do to create awesome customer experiences,” said Ward. “This new module applies technology to effectively have a daily personal coaching conversation with hundreds or thousands of front-line employees.”

Front-line staff or local managers can use Performance & Recognition to respond instantly to customer feedback or escalate larger issues. Any employee can also suggest an improvement, or vote on suggestions made by their peers. Leaders can act on the best ideas (and respond to the rest), all within the app.

Executive dashboards provide at-a-glance performance metrics based entirely on customer feedback, making it simple to pinpoint star employees, identify what they’re doing differently and send shoutouts to build a culture of positive appreciation.

“We began by building the best software for measuring customer experience. Now, we’re revolutionizing the way those experiences are delivered,” said Ward. “This new platform empowers front-line heroes to create exceptional experiences for every customer, every day.”

For more information, visit asknicely.com/pr

About AskNicely

AskNicely is a customer experience platform that helps over 1,000 businesses globally deliver great experiences using real-time customer feedback (based on the Net Promoter Score framework). Rated the #1 Enterprise Feedback Management platform by G2Crowd, AskNicely helps front-line staff deliver the right experience for every customer, every day. Founded in 2014, AskNicely has offices in Portland, Oregon and Auckland, New Zealand.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM STEPPING UP OIL AND GAS ASSET SALES : marketing document
RE
05:48pHARROW : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pACERUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pConic Provides Update on Ramu Operations and Announces TSX-V Listing
PR
05:42pCTRIP.COM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:42pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Lost Money in iRhythm Technologies, Inc.?
BU
05:40pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CSAIL 2019-C18
BU
05:38pASKNICELY : Launches World's First Customer Experience Coaching Platform
BU
05:35pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Global shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group