Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asociación Generando and Mavi Kalem win inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:02am EDT

Washington, DC, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fund for Children announces the winners of its inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards today at the 2019 Global Philanthropy Forum in Redwood City, CA, recognizing innovative grassroots organizations Asociación Generando (ASOGEN) and Mavi Kalem for their work to advance children’s rights in the face of political and social adversity.

Mavi Kalem has spent nearly two decades mobilizing community volunteers to empower impoverished women and children in Istanbul, including rapidly adapting to meet the needs of Turkey’s growing Syrian refugee population.

“This award recognizes Mavi Kalem’s continuous and persevering work for children, especially for empowerment of girls in disadvantaged communities,” said Filiz Ayla, Chairwoman of the Board and General Director of Mavi Kalem. “Global Fund for Children motivated and reinforced us to develop innovative education programs for children. With this award, we become more determined to pursue our courageous efforts to care about the rights and needs of children.”

In the Guatemalan states of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez, and Sololá, ASOGEN is the only community-based organization to offer survivors of gender-based violence the legal aid, medical services, and psychological support they urgently need.

“This award dignifies the work that ASOGEN carries out with Guatemalan women, especially young and adolescent girls,” said Danessa Luna, Executive Director of ASOGEN.

Global Fund for Children gives the annual Courage Awards through the Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership – a more than $1 million endowment made possible by William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other donors – in honor of Juliette Gimon.

A former Board Chair of Global Fund for Children, Juliette passed away on February 24, 2018. Her wisdom, insights, and profound concern for children helped shape Global Fund for Children, changing hundreds of thousands of young lives across the globe.

"We're thrilled to recognize ASOGEN and Mavi Kalem for the strength, courage, and passion they demonstrate in their work to defend and empower young people in incredibly challenging circumstances," said John Hecklinger, President and CEO of the Global Fund for Children. "These values honor Juliette Gimon's legacy and her work to inspire positive change for children around the world."

Mavi Kalem and ASOGEN were selected for their courageous work from among 12 award finalists who have endured bomb threats, stood up to the Taliban, and defied deeply engrained practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage. The winners have channeled adversity into their causes, boldly pursuing justice for children worldwide.

About Global Fund for Children:

Global Fund for Children partners to build a world where all children and youth enjoy equal resources and opportunities in society and live free from violence, discrimination, and exploitation. To that end, GFC invests in innovative local organizations, helping them deepen their impact and build their capacity for social change. Together, GFC and its partners advance the rights of children and youth facing poverty and injustice and equip them with the tools and skills to reach their full potential. Since 1997, Global Fund for Children has invested $43 million in nearly 700 organizations, reaching more than 10 million children and youth worldwide. For more information, visit www.globalfundforchildren.org.

0_medium_ASOGEN-Courage-Awards-1800px.jpg
Juliette Gimon Courage Award winner Asociación Generando﻿ participates in a vigil for 41 girls murdered in Guatemala.


2_medium_Mavi-Kalem-Courage-Award-1800px.jpg
Participants in a child protection project organized by Juliette Gimon Courage Award winner Mavi Kalem in Turkey.


4_medium_GFCBlue.jpg


Attachments 

Nina Ford
Global Fund for Children
+1 (202) 869-3854
nford@globalfundforchildren.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29aSqreen Closes $14 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Greylock Partners
GL
03:28aBLACKSTONE : to Offer Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
BU
03:28aGT : Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of MOE and MOM, Had a Chat with GT Assiststar, the Intelligent Service Robot
AQ
03:27aSingapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s after inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines
RE
03:27aSURGUTNEFTEGAZ : Statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by the joint stock company
PU
03:27aNORMA : to develop thermal management systems for electric vehicles of Chinese car manufacturer »
PU
03:27aSAFETY INCOME & GROWTH : Form 4
PU
03:27aRATOS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:26aDP EURASIA : Pizza firm DP Eurasia falls to net loss on forex, debt costs
RE
03:24aFrench oil major Total launches full-field production on Angola's Kaombo
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
2GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
4HOSTELWORLD GROUP : HOSTELWORLD : Preliminary Results - Year ended 31 December 2018
5BP : BP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About