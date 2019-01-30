Asotin County Chooses Verity Voting from Hart InterCivic

Looking ahead to streamlined workflow and trustworthy support, Asotin
County leaders recently adopted the new Verity®
Voting system from long-time election partner Hart
InterCivic. The most modern, secure technology available, Verity
replaces a Hart system more than a decade old.
Verity Central from Hart InterCivic provides a flexible, efficient, transparent method of resolving voter intent issues with by-mail ballots. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We have enjoyed excellent customer support from Hart since 2005,” said
County Auditor Darla McKay. “Choosing Verity means we stay with Hart,
and we know what to expect in the future. We have a great working
relationship.”
“Thank you, Asotin County, for your confidence in Hart and Verity,” said
Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S.
company with more than 100 years of experience providing election
solutions. “Hart pioneered digital ballot scanning, and our decade-plus
experience with the technology has strongly influenced Verity’s design.
Verity’s secure technology will serve you reliably for many years.
You’ve chosen the easiest, most efficient high-speed scanning system on
the market.”
Verity is a versatile election system with state-of-the-art hardware and
software features that make by-mail voting secure and transparent. A
main component of the U.S.-built system is Verity
Central, with streamlined workflow, logical onscreen adjudication
and no ballot pre-sorting required. See Verity’s next-generation
digital ballot scanning and adjudication efficiency in action.
McKay, recently re-elected to her third term as auditor, also cited
value in the county’s decision. “The price from Hart was the most
competitive. We look forward to continuing with them. They understand
our needs.”
Asotin County has taken delivery of the new technology but will complete
the current election cycle in February before training begins. The
County will debut Verity for its August election, and McKay is looking
forward to Verity’s ease of use. “Verity should make it easier to create
a ballot. There will be fewer steps.”
She also expects the Verity Touch Writer unit for ADA compliant
accessible voting to provide easy options for those requiring
accommodations. The unit is a standalone ballot marking device with an
audio tactile interface that allows voters who cannot complete a paper
ballot to generate a paper ballot marked with their selections. The
ballot is counted following regular processing procedures.
Federally and state certified since 2015, Verity is in use in numerous
jurisdictions throughout the U.S., and recently adopted by Washington’s Clark
County, which processes more than 200,000 mail-in ballots over a
typical election cycle.
Braithwaite expects more announcements throughout the year as additional
jurisdictions adopt Verity to replace aging election technology.
About
Hart InterCivic, Inc.
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions
innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver
secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with
election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to
helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels
its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological
innovation. The company's new Verity
Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and
accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient
and easier.
