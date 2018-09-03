Aspect Imaging : and Brightonix Imaging Will Be Showcasing the SimPET Simultaneous Preclinical PET/MRI Insert at WMIC 2018

The life science company has teamed up with Brightonix Imaging to offer the SimPET insert to all preclinical MRI researchers

Aspect Imaging, a life-science company, and Brightonix Imaging are presenting a commercial, compact MRI insert for simultaneous PET/MRI operation at the 2018 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) in Seattle, WA, booth #505.

The “SimPET” was originally introduced 2 years ago at WMIC 2016, integrating Aspect Imaging’s M7™ compact MRI with Brightonix Imaging’s novel PET insert “SimPET”.

The SimPET insert is now offered to all preclinical researchers, with clear magnet bore sizes from 16 cm to 40 cm and field strengths from 3.0 Tesla to 11.74 Tesla. The outer diameter of SimPET is 99 mm and will fit within gradient coil diameters of 100 mm and greater. Researchers will now have the ability to upgrade standard preclinical research MRIs with a cost-effective PET insert, as well as the option of using SimPET in the Aspect M7™ magnet.

The SimPET insert is fully compatible with existing high-field MRI systems, allowing unprecedented soft tissue contrast in a multi-modality format, and offers superior detection sensitivity of hyper-metabolic activity. Combining SimPET with your existing MRI system allows the flexibility of both simultaneous as well as standalone operation.

Simultaneous PET/MRI offers a major advantage to scientists from a wide variety of research fields including oncology, cardiology and neurology, enabling faster workflow without the need for operators to move subjects between lab instruments sometimes located in various locations within a research facility, or even an entirely separate research facility. Moreover, it is the only integrated PET insert with performance documented in numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals including a full NEMA NU-4 evaluation.

Simultaneous PET/MRI reduces total experiment time while the internal structure of the magnet absorbs a substantial amount of the radiation. Additionally, the streamlined nature of the process means that unnecessary exposure to the radiation is considerably reduced, making this technique safer for researchers and lab technicians than lengthier sequential processes, such as CT/PET or sequential MRI/PET imaging.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide the tools to deliver clear soft tissue imaging to effectively analyze MRI results,” said Uri Rapoport, CEO and Founder of Aspect Imaging. “With our cost effective SimPET insert, high quality image resolution is now more accessible to the preclinical research community while simplifying the preclinical research phase.”

“SimPET is an advanced silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) based PET insert for truly simultaneous PET/MR imaging, with a very compact design, low power consumption, and excellent PET detector stability,” explained Professor Jae Sung Lee, founder of Brightonix Imaging. “The excellent performance and stability of the novel, combined PET/MRI system is being well demonstrated in various ongoing rodent imaging studies performed in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Seoul National University.”

The Aspect Imaging SimPET insert is available as an upgrade to PET/MRI for 3.0 T, 4.7 T, 7.0 T, 9.4 T and 11.74 T MRI for only $349,000!

The Aspect M7 MRI and SimPET is available for $699k

