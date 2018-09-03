Aspect Imaging : and Brightonix Imaging Will Be Showcasing the SimPET Simultaneous Preclinical PET/MRI Insert at WMIC 2018

Aspect Imaging, a life-science company, and Brightonix Imaging
are presenting a commercial, compact MRI insert for simultaneous PET/MRI
operation at the 2018 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) in
Seattle, WA, booth #505.
The “SimPET” was originally introduced 2 years ago at WMIC 2016,
integrating Aspect Imaging’s M7™ compact MRI with Brightonix Imaging’s
novel PET insert “SimPET”.
The SimPET insert is now offered to all
preclinical researchers, with clear magnet bore sizes from 16 cm to 40
cm and field strengths from 3.0 Tesla to 11.74 Tesla. The outer diameter
of SimPET is 99 mm and will fit within gradient coil diameters of 100 mm
and greater. Researchers will now have the ability to upgrade standard
preclinical research MRIs with a cost-effective PET insert, as well as
the option of using SimPET in the Aspect M7™ magnet.
The SimPET insert is fully compatible with existing high-field MRI
systems, allowing unprecedented soft tissue contrast in a multi-modality
format, and offers superior detection sensitivity of hyper-metabolic
activity. Combining SimPET with your existing MRI system allows the
flexibility of both simultaneous as well as standalone operation.
Simultaneous PET/MRI offers a major advantage to scientists from a wide
variety of research fields including oncology, cardiology and neurology,
enabling faster workflow without the need for operators to move subjects
between lab instruments sometimes located in various locations within a
research facility, or even an entirely separate research facility.
Moreover, it is the only integrated PET
insert with performance documented in numerous publications in
peer-reviewed journals including a full NEMA NU-4 evaluation.
Simultaneous PET/MRI reduces total experiment time while the internal
structure of the magnet absorbs a substantial amount of the radiation.
Additionally, the streamlined nature of the process means that
unnecessary exposure to the radiation is considerably reduced, making
this technique safer for researchers and lab technicians than lengthier
sequential processes, such as CT/PET or sequential MRI/PET imaging.
“We’re thrilled to be able to provide the tools to deliver clear soft
tissue imaging to effectively analyze MRI results,” said Uri
Rapoport, CEO and Founder of Aspect Imaging. “With our cost effective
SimPET insert, high quality image resolution is now more accessible to
the preclinical research community while simplifying the preclinical
research phase.”
“SimPET is an advanced silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) based PET
insert for truly simultaneous PET/MR imaging, with a very compact
design, low power consumption, and excellent PET detector stability,”
explained Professor Jae Sung Lee, founder of Brightonix Imaging. “The
excellent performance and stability of the novel, combined PET/MRI
system is being well demonstrated in various ongoing rodent imaging
studies performed in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Seoul
National University.”
The Aspect Imaging SimPET insert is available as an upgrade to
PET/MRI for 3.0 T, 4.7 T, 7.0 T, 9.4 T and 11.74 T MRI for only $349,000!
The
Aspect M7 MRI and SimPET is available for $699k
About Aspect Imaging
Aspect Imaging is part of Aspect Intl.
LLC, a Singapore based company, the world’s leader in
the design
and development of compact MR imaging and NMR systems for medical,
advanced industrial and preclinical applications. Founded in 2014 the
company is headed by Uri Rapoport, who has founded and led several
Israeli and US companies in the fields of NMR and MRI. He holds multiple
worldwide and US patents in the fields of NMR, MRI, and GPS.
About Brightonix Imaging:
Brightonix Imaging is a global
leader established with the goal to provide society with innovative
biomedical imaging devices and solutions. We are currently offering
SimPET, the most compact and reliable MRI compatible SiPM PET insert for
truly simultaneous PET/MRI studies in small animals, to molecular
imaging scientists. Under partnership with Aspect Imaging, Inc.
To find out more, please visit us at booth #505, WMIC, Seattle, WA,
Sept. 12-15, 2018.
