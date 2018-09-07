Aspect : Software Announces Appointment of Chris Koziol to Chief Executive Officer

Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer
engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel
solutions, today announced the appointment of current Aspect President,
Chris Koziol, to President and CEO of the company. Leveraging his
30-plus years of technology experience and executive leadership, Koziol
has been a driving force behind Aspect’s transformation from an
exclusively premises software company to a provider of market-leading,
cloud-based customer engagement solutions.
Chris Koziol (Photo: Business Wire)
“I’m thrilled to be taking on the CEO role at this critical time in the
market when businesses are truly discovering how differentiated customer
experiences can help them thrive in increasingly competitive markets,"
said Koziol. “Aspect’s rich, natively-designed and expertly delivered
solutions are gaining a lot of attention because of their ability to
address the ever-escalating service expectations of consumers,
especially across emerging digital channels. This is an incredible
opportunity for the company to capitalize on the market’s momentum and I
am honored to be leading Aspect and our 1,700+ employees around the
world during this exciting time."
Before joining Aspect, Koziol held key roles in the enterprise software
and systems integration industry with over four years as COO for JDA
Software, which grew to be a $400 million (USD) enterprise during his
tenure. Additionally, he provided over 16 years of leadership at
MicroAge, a $6B Fortune 500 technology systems integrator and
distributor including serving as President & COO.
Koziol is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Program for
Management Development. He also holds a Bachelor of Science, Business
Administration – Marketing from the University of Arizona. He is also a
member of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Technology Council.
About Aspect
Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,
systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the
customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,
workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single
customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational
interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer
experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure
and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily
connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service
levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.
Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered
trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other
countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein
may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
