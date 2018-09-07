Log in
Aspect : Software Announces Appointment of Chris Koziol to Chief Executive Officer

09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

  • Koziol takes on CEO role after six years as Aspect President
  • Seasoned executive has been instrumental in Aspect’s transformation to a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions
  • Brings deep understanding of the global enterprise software market

Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel solutions, today announced the appointment of current Aspect President, Chris Koziol, to President and CEO of the company. Leveraging his 30-plus years of technology experience and executive leadership, Koziol has been a driving force behind Aspect’s transformation from an exclusively premises software company to a provider of market-leading, cloud-based customer engagement solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005047/en/

Chris Koziol (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Koziol (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the CEO role at this critical time in the market when businesses are truly discovering how differentiated customer experiences can help them thrive in increasingly competitive markets," said Koziol. “Aspect’s rich, natively-designed and expertly delivered solutions are gaining a lot of attention because of their ability to address the ever-escalating service expectations of consumers, especially across emerging digital channels. This is an incredible opportunity for the company to capitalize on the market’s momentum and I am honored to be leading Aspect and our 1,700+ employees around the world during this exciting time."

Before joining Aspect, Koziol held key roles in the enterprise software and systems integration industry with over four years as COO for JDA Software, which grew to be a $400 million (USD) enterprise during his tenure. Additionally, he provided over 16 years of leadership at MicroAge, a $6B Fortune 500 technology systems integrator and distributor including serving as President & COO.

Koziol is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development. He also holds a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration – Marketing from the University of Arizona. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Technology Council.

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management, workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware. Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.

Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
