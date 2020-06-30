Aspen Dental Launches Digitally Enhanced Patient Experience in all Offices

Paperless check-in system reduces patient wait time, supports safety and improves overall treatment experience

As consumers head back to the dentist, today Aspen Dental unveiled the first completely digital check-in experience to be offered across a dental network of scale. Available in Aspen Dental’s more than 820 offices in 41 states, patients can manage their dental visit as they do much of their lives – digitally, saving them time – an average of 15 minutes per patient – while dental care teams can provide a more integrated patient experience.

With the new system, Aspen Dental patients simply provide the Patient Service Representative (PSR) with their driver’s license and insurance card at check-in. The PSR quickly scans both forms of identification and in under 10 seconds, the required information is auto-populated into the patient management system.

Using an iPad provided in the office, the patient reviews their personal information and the needed consent forms, before providing an electronic signature – a process that takes two minutes on average. Since the patient’s information is instantly available in the integrated patient management system, it follows them to the treatment room, where the doctor completes the process, reviewing the patients’ medical history in a direct care setting.

“The new digital system is a benefit for both patients and care team members,” said Yogish Suvarna, CIO, Aspen Dental Management. “It means practitioners no longer have to enter the data manually, so patient wait time is reduced significantly and the doctor gets more quality face time with the patient, translating to a more convenient and overall better care experience. And because the system rollout is nationwide, patients know they can expect the same seamless experience regardless of the Aspen Dental office they visit.”

Learning from offices who participated in the pilot, time and motion studies show overall patient experience improvements, including:

Average patient wait time was reduced by half – an average reduction of 15 minutes per patient

Potential to eliminate more than 1,000 hours of non-patient support time per office per year

The launch of digital check-in comes at a time when patients value convenience and going-green, just as experts advise that less time in waiting rooms is better for community wellness. Digital patient check-in is just one of Aspen Dental’s community wellbeing commitments during the COVID-19 pandemic. View Aspen Dental’s complete Smile Wide, Smile Safe Promise here.

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI), the dental support organization providing practice management and non-clinical support to care teams in Aspen Dental offices, developed the digital check-in technology suite in-house and the rollout is a part of Aspen Dental’s move to a more digitally integrated patient experience. Digital charting and notes through the Perio charting system, are currently being tested in several Aspen Dental locations, while artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements, such as biometrics and fingerprint/facial recognition, are being evaluated to continue to improve check-in and check-out.

“Digital patient check-in is just one more example of Aspen Dental’s commitment to remove friction and barriers from the patient’s treatment experience, getting them the care they need,” said Suvarna. “We are delighted that the new technology has been warmly received by patients and staff.”

About Aspen Dental Offices

The Aspen Dental network includes over 820 offices, in 41 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners supported 5.5 million patient visits in 2019, based on the belief that everyone has the right to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. Learn more.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

ADMI is the Dental Support Organization (DSO) that offers a full range of essential business support services to the independent dental practice owners in the Aspen Dental network. Service availability includes: location selection, leasing, outfitting each practice with state-of-the art equipment, billing and collection, human resources support, finance, accounting, and marketing. Support from ADMI allows the dental care teams, who practice with clinical autonomy, to focus on delivering the high quality patient care that patients expect in today’s changing healthcare landscape.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630006030/en/