Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspen Dental Launches Digitally Enhanced Patient Experience in all Offices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Paperless check-in system reduces patient wait time, supports safety and improves overall treatment experience

As consumers head back to the dentist, today Aspen Dental unveiled the first completely digital check-in experience to be offered across a dental network of scale. Available in Aspen Dental’s more than 820 offices in 41 states, patients can manage their dental visit as they do much of their lives – digitally, saving them time – an average of 15 minutes per patient – while dental care teams can provide a more integrated patient experience.

With the new system, Aspen Dental patients simply provide the Patient Service Representative (PSR) with their driver’s license and insurance card at check-in. The PSR quickly scans both forms of identification and in under 10 seconds, the required information is auto-populated into the patient management system.

Using an iPad provided in the office, the patient reviews their personal information and the needed consent forms, before providing an electronic signature – a process that takes two minutes on average. Since the patient’s information is instantly available in the integrated patient management system, it follows them to the treatment room, where the doctor completes the process, reviewing the patients’ medical history in a direct care setting.

“The new digital system is a benefit for both patients and care team members,” said Yogish Suvarna, CIO, Aspen Dental Management. “It means practitioners no longer have to enter the data manually, so patient wait time is reduced significantly and the doctor gets more quality face time with the patient, translating to a more convenient and overall better care experience. And because the system rollout is nationwide, patients know they can expect the same seamless experience regardless of the Aspen Dental office they visit.”

Learning from offices who participated in the pilot, time and motion studies show overall patient experience improvements, including:

  • Average patient wait time was reduced by half – an average reduction of 15 minutes per patient
  • Potential to eliminate more than 1,000 hours of non-patient support time per office per year

The launch of digital check-in comes at a time when patients value convenience and going-green, just as experts advise that less time in waiting rooms is better for community wellness. Digital patient check-in is just one of Aspen Dental’s community wellbeing commitments during the COVID-19 pandemic. View Aspen Dental’s complete Smile Wide, Smile Safe Promise here.

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI), the dental support organization providing practice management and non-clinical support to care teams in Aspen Dental offices, developed the digital check-in technology suite in-house and the rollout is a part of Aspen Dental’s move to a more digitally integrated patient experience. Digital charting and notes through the Perio charting system, are currently being tested in several Aspen Dental locations, while artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements, such as biometrics and fingerprint/facial recognition, are being evaluated to continue to improve check-in and check-out.

“Digital patient check-in is just one more example of Aspen Dental’s commitment to remove friction and barriers from the patient’s treatment experience, getting them the care they need,” said Suvarna. “We are delighted that the new technology has been warmly received by patients and staff.”

About Aspen Dental Offices

The Aspen Dental network includes over 820 offices, in 41 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners supported 5.5 million patient visits in 2019, based on the belief that everyone has the right to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. Learn more.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

ADMI is the Dental Support Organization (DSO) that offers a full range of essential business support services to the independent dental practice owners in the Aspen Dental network. Service availability includes: location selection, leasing, outfitting each practice with state-of-the art equipment, billing and collection, human resources support, finance, accounting, and marketing. Support from ADMI allows the dental care teams, who practice with clinical autonomy, to focus on delivering the high quality patient care that patients expect in today’s changing healthcare landscape.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pEASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)
GL
05:13pKIMCO REALTY : Realizes Additional Value from Albertsons Investment
BU
05:12pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – IDEX
GL
05:11pFIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
05:11pWELLTOWER : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Outstanding Notes
PR
05:11pIBC BANK : Executives Laud Implementation of USMCA
BU
05:10pHUAZHU GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group