Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Care Easier in Alabama

09/06/2018 | 09:45pm CEST

The Madison and Phenix City communities have expanded access to dental care after two new Aspen Dental offices opened last week. Both offices are located in areas that have been designated as a dental health professional shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The two new practice offer extended hours: Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

Kendra Hunter, D.M.D., who received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Louisville, leads the new practice located at 3732 US Highway 280 in Phenix City, while Mitra Adhami, D.M.D., who received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and her team see patients in Madison at 7564 Highway 72 West. The doctors and their teams at both offices provide dental services ranging from dentures and preventive care, to general dentistry and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental offices bring:

  • Free new patient exams and X-rays to those without insurance;
  • An on-site denture lab to facilitate quick turnaround of custom-crafted dentures, repairs, relines or adjustments (on all dentures – not just those purchased at Aspen Dental), as well as a Denture Money Back Guarantee; and
  • A variety of financing options.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (334) 408-3467 (Phenix City), (256) 690-5099 (Madison) or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 675 offices in 38 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for more than 1.7 million patients in 2017.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.