Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Care Easier in Palatine

The new Aspen
Dental office at 968
E. Dundee Road will expand dental care access in the Palatine
community when it opens on Thurs., March 28.
The new practice offers extended hours: Monday through Wednesday, 7:30
a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1
p.m. as well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are
welcome.
Bo Yeon Bartilotta, D.M.D., who received her Doctor of Dental Medicine
degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, leads the new
practice. Dr. Bartilotta and her team will provide dental
services ranging from dentures and preventive care, to general
dentistry and restoration.
In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen
Dental office will bring:
-
$19 new patient exams and X-rays to those without insurance;
-
An on-site denture lab to facilitate quick turnaround of
custom-crafted dentures, repairs, relines or adjustments (on all
dentures – not just those purchased at Aspen Dental), as well as a Denture
Money Back Guarantee; and
-
A variety of financing options.
To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com
and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (847) 221-0060
or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).
About Aspen Dental Offices
Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the
barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making
dentistry easier for patients. With more than 750 offices in 39 states,
Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and
denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and
services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended
hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million
patients in 2018.
About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and
administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient
care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for
the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for
clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering
care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced
business professionals who are committed to making their practices a
success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations
related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment,
accounting and marketing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005509/en/