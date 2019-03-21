Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Care Easier in Palatine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:31am EDT

The new Aspen Dental office at 968 E. Dundee Road will expand dental care access in the Palatine community when it opens on Thurs., March 28.

The new practice offers extended hours: Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

Bo Yeon Bartilotta, D.M.D., who received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, leads the new practice. Dr. Bartilotta and her team will provide dental services ranging from dentures and preventive care, to general dentistry and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office will bring:

  • $19 new patient exams and X-rays to those without insurance;
  • An on-site denture lab to facilitate quick turnaround of custom-crafted dentures, repairs, relines or adjustments (on all dentures – not just those purchased at Aspen Dental), as well as a Denture Money Back Guarantee; and
  • A variety of financing options.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (847) 221-0060 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 750 offices in 39 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aMonroe Capital Selected as the 2018 Lender of the Year by Mergers & Acquisitions
BU
11:43aNKT A/S : Annual General Meeting 2019 of NKT A/S
AQ
11:42aHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:41aSODEXO : Saladworks, Sodexo team up on healthy food for campus dwellers
AQ
11:40aBOEING : Factbox - What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
11:40aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Boston Calling Shares New Details About the Festival's Arena Stage
PU
11:40aSTRENGTHENING EARTH'S RESILIENCE : International Day of Forests
PU
11:40aARD : Ardagh hosts sustainability event
PU
11:40aMeritage Homes Breaks Ground on Northaven Model Homes, Plans to open New Community in Rowlett this Summer
GL
11:39aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Builds a Secret Weapon to Battle Amazon -2-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.