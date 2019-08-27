Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Comprehensive Care Easier in Camden, SC

Aspen Dental is expanding access to care in the Camden community with a new office opening on Thurs., Aug. 29.

The new office, at 2235 W. Dekalb St., has convenient parking and features many amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and on select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcomed.

Dr. Elizabeth Himel, who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Howard University College of Dentistry, leads the new practice. Dr. Himel and her team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office provides:

A free new patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance

An on-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call (803) 572-3088 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

