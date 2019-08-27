Log in
Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Comprehensive Care Easier in Camden, SC

08/27/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Aspen Dental is expanding access to care in the Camden community with a new office opening on Thurs., Aug. 29.

The new office, at 2235 W. Dekalb St., has convenient parking and features many amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and on select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcomed.

Dr. Elizabeth Himel, who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Howard University College of Dentistry, leads the new practice. Dr. Himel and her team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office provides:

  • A free new patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance
  • An on-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee
  • Financing options

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call (803) 572-3088 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 760 offices in 42 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
