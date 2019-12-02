Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Comprehensive Care Easier in Georgetown, TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:01am EST

Aspen Dental is expanding access to care in the Georgetown, TX community with a new office opening on Thurs., Dec. 5.

The new office, at 904 West University Avenue, has convenient parking and features many amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and on select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcomed.

Dr. Ashwini Naidu, who received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Oklahoma University College of Dentistry, leads the new practice. The doctor and his team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office provides:

  • A free new patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance
  • An on-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee
  • Financing options

The office is located in Williamson County – which has been designated as a dental health professional shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call 512-876-2060 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers so that patients can get the care they need today. With close to 780 offices in 42 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Spring Medical Centre
AQ
09:16aCHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, December 9, 2019
PR
09:16aICF : To Host Investor Day On December 3, 2019
PR
09:16aMateon Therapeutics Team Publishes Three New Peer-Reviewed Oncology Articles Outlining the Clinical Impact Potential of Its First-In-Class Anti-TGF-Beta RNA Therapeutic OT101/Trabedersen
GL
09:16aNUVEEN : High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund Announces Termination and Liquidation
BU
09:16aCheck Point Software Extends Leadership in Cloud Security with Unmatched Serverless Protection
GL
09:16aTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Lease in San Leandro, CA
BU
09:16aOllie's Bargain Outlet Announces Unexpected Passing of Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Mark Butler
GL
09:15aENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas recognized as the best company in Chile by ALAS20
PU
09:15aINNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : Supplemental announcement in relation to the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group