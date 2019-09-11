Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Comprehensive Care Easier in Kernersville, NC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Aspen Dental is expanding access to care in the Kernersville community with a new office opening on Thurs., Sept. 12.

The new office, at 794 S. Main St., has convenient parking and features many amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and on select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcomed.

Dr. Leah Wait, who received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry, leads the new practice. Dr. Wait and her team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office provides:

  • A free new patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance
  • An on-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee
  • Financing options

The office is located in Forsyth County – which has been designated as a dental health professional shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call 336-497-3094 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers­­­­ to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 760 offices in 42 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aBenchPrep Announces Joe Miller as New Vice President of Learning Design & Strategy
GL
08:12aCRUNCHFISH : Proximity is joined by talented computer engineer for thesis in back-end development
PU
08:12aCUV VENTURES : Banco Bolivariano MOU For RevoluPAY® Remittance Deliveries To And Originating From Ecuador.
PU
08:12aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08:12aSECURITAS : to arrange Investor Day on December 5 - Securitas
AQ
08:11aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
08:11aLSE : A story of failed mega mergers
RE
08:11aCTD Holdings to Present at 2019 Annual Conference for NPC Patients, Families, and Health Professionals in the United Kingdom
BU
08:10aXELLIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Peter Baker as Chief Commercial Officer, Xellia North America
BU
08:10aEDF's Flamanville Nuclear Plant Put Under Increased Surveillance
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group