Aspen Dental : Makes Access to Comprehensive Care Easier in Topeka, KS

07/30/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

Aspen Dental is expanding access to care in the Topeka community with a new office opening on Thurs., Aug.1.

The new office, at 1730 SW Wanamaker Rd., has convenient parking and features many amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and on select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcomed.

Dr. Farhan Khan, who received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Boston School of Dental Medicine, leads the new practice. Dr. Khan and his team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office provides:

  • A free new patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance
  • An on-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee
  • Financing options

The new Aspen Dental office in Topeka is in Shawnee County, which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has designated as a dental health professional shortage area.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call (785) 338-4048 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers­­­­ to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 750 offices in 40 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
