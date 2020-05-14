Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspinity and Infineon Partner to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Sensing Products with Longer-Lasting Batteries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:46am EDT

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspinity, a pioneer in power-efficient analog edge processing, today announced a partnership with Infineon Technologies AG that will speed development of battery-operated always-on sensing products for consumer and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The combination of Aspinity’s Reconfigurable Analog Modular Processing (RAMP) technology with Infineon’s XENSIV™ family of sensors enables devices that continuously gather information from their environment without compromising on battery life.

“As one of the world’s leading semiconductor suppliers, Infineon Technologies consistently sets the bar for the high-performance MEMS sensors used to interface smart electronic products with the world,” said Tom Doyle, founder and CEO, Aspinity. “We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative company as they deliver their extensive portfolio of sensors for intelligent always-on products, whether they’re worn on the body, embedded in a smart home system, or in a smart factory. We look forward to collaborating with Infineon to enable customers to overcome the power challenges associated with integrating high-performance always-on sensing into a growing array of battery-operated always-on products.”

“Infineon’s high-performance XENSIV™ sensors allow electronic devices to see, hear, feel, and understand their environment — attributes that have become increasingly important for our customers,” said Rosina Kreutzer, director of business development at Infineon Technologies AG. “Combining Aspinity’s RAMP IC and Infineon’s XENSIV™ sensors promotes high accuracy in combination with power efficiency in a broad range of always-on smart products. Our aim is to delight users with the features and functionality they can rely on.”

About RAMP

Aspinity’s RAMP chip is the world’s first compact, ultra-low-power, analog machine learning chip that can analyze raw, unstructured analog sensor data to determine which data are important at the start of the signal chain — introducing an architectural approach to system design that saves significant battery power in end devices. Functioning like an intelligent gate keeper, the RAMP chip analyzes analog data from Infineon’s best-in-class XENSIV™ MEMS sensors to determine what is relevant. The RAMP chip then triggers the analog-to-digital converter and downstream digital signal processor or microcontroller to perform more complex analysis only on the relevant data, eliminating the power inefficiencies typical of other systems that waste power digitizing all of the data, relevant or not. Since designers can easily program a RAMP chip for application-specific inferencing, the combination of Aspinity’s RAMP chip with Infineon’s XENSIV™ sensors can facilitate a power-efficient analyze-first architecture in a whole new generation of small, power- and data-efficient always-on devices.

About Aspinity
Founded in 2015, Aspinity is transforming the design of always-on sensing devices that run on battery through the world’s first ultra-low power, analog machine learning RAMP chip. With its patented technology, Aspinity continues to develop solutions that support the company’s mission to offer power- and data-efficient solutions for voice/sound wake-up, industrial machine health monitoring, wearable health monitoring, and other applications in IoT, consumer, industrial and biomedical markets.

To learn more about Aspinity, visit www.Aspinity.com.

XENSIV is a trademark of Infineon Technologies AG. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contacts:

Marcie Weinstein
Aspinity
Email: marcie@aspinity.com

Maria Vetrano
Vetrano Communications
Email: maria@vetrano.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06c59a97-5857-46bc-8ee5-939e2d477a03

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:05a6SENSE : Partners with Bombora to Provide Market-Leading Insights into Buyer Behavior for B2B Sales and Marketing
BU
09:05aSunniva Responds to Filing of Notice of Motion by Matrix Venture Capital Management Inc. Seeking Bankruptcy Order
PR
09:05aCARGOTEC OYJ : Master Terminal by Navis Now Integrates into Navis Smart Ecosystem
BU
09:05aBlueCross Making In-Network Telehealth Services Permanent
BU
09:05aBLUEBIRD BIO : to Present Data from Its Gene and Cell Therapy Programs During the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association Annual Congress
BU
09:05aUK Government and National Health Service to Use PRT X1 in Emergency Application Test
NE
09:05aYNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE : to Close Private Placement
EQ
09:05aFANDOM SPORTS Commences China Partnership Outreach
NE
09:05aCamino Corp. Positive Metallurgical Results Support Mine Development Concept, to Proceed with Discovery Drilling
NE
09:05aPLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES : UK Government and National Health Service to Use PRT X1 in Emergency Application Test
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remd..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group