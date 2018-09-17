Aspira Announces the Winners of the 2018 America’s State Parks Photo Contest

Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together with the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) and Mighway RV rentals, Aspira is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 America’s State Parks Photo Contest. The contest panel of judges was inspired by the almost 10,000 images submitted, representing six categories – Scenic & Seasons, Camping, Activities, Wildlife, and Friends & Family. The images fulfilled the mission of promoting and advancing the state park system by showcasing the diversity and beauty inherent in America’s State Parks.





Winning photograph in the 2018 America's State Park Photo Contest, shot by Karen Wong in Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.









“NASPD is proud to offer a forum in which the community can easily connect with each other and share the experiences our state parks have afforded them,” said Lewis Ledford, Executive Director at National Association of State Park Directors. “The highlight of the contest was knowing we received submissions from across the country that reflect the real-life moments and diversity of experiences in our parks.”

The ultimate prize of a 7-day Mighway RV rental has been awarded to a stay-at-home mom of two boys, Karen Wong, who took the image on her smart phone. “We’re excited to hear that the winning photo of this year’s contest features the majestic lake shore of Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park,” said Eric Johnson, Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks. “Special thanks to Karen for entering her beautiful photo of Sand Harbor in this year’s contest, and congratulations on winning first place. We’d also like to thank Aspira for hosting the contest, providing a fun and engaging opportunity for people to share memories, adventures, and experiences at our nation’s beloved State Parks – through their own creative lenses.”

“Aspira is proud to have been a sponsor and to have powered the online submission and operations process of so many beautiful moments captured in our state parks,” said Mark Trivette, Chief Executive Officer at Aspira. “The contest helped to highlight how much we appreciate everything that our State Parks do for our communities in uniting them and inspiring individuals who seek solitude, adventure, and connection to our state lands.”

Outdoor enthusiasts and shutterbugs alike are encouraged to view the grand prize image, the winners from each category, and to read the story behind the images here.

About NASPD

The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is devoted to helping state park systems effectively manage and administer their state park system. The mission of the Association is to promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation’s environment, heritage, health and economy. For more information, visit www.stateparks.org.

About Aspira

Aspira provides connected experiences for the outdoor recreation industry. Its comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions support federal, state, provincial, and local government park, campground, and conservation agencies, conveniently connecting them with outdoor adventure seekers from around the world. Aspira is headquartered in Dallas, TX with eight offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.

About Mighway

Labeled the ‘Airbnb’ of RVs, Mighway is an innovative RV sharing platform, raising the bar in service and consumer protection, and connecting RV owners with travelers. While other RV sharing platforms serve more as booking engines, Mighway assists travelers throughout the road trip and often beyond. More than that, Mighway changes the game by offering the option to manage everything for owners as well. For more information, visit www.Mighway.com.

