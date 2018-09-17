Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspira Announces the Winners of the 2018 America’s State Parks Photo Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together with the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) and Mighway RV rentals, Aspira is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 America’s State Parks Photo Contest. The contest panel of judges was inspired by the almost 10,000 images submitted, representing six categories – Scenic & Seasons, Camping, Activities, Wildlife, and Friends & Family. The images fulfilled the mission of promoting and advancing the state park system by showcasing the diversity and beauty inherent in America’s State Parks.  

0_medium_2018_Americas_State_Parks_Photo_Contest_Grand_Prize_Winner_Nevada_State_Parks_Scenic_Seasons_Landscapes.jpeg
Winning photograph in the 2018 America's State Park Photo Contest, shot by Karen Wong in Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.


2_medium_Aspira-Indigo-Vertical-Tagline.png


“NASPD is proud to offer a forum in which the community can easily connect with each other and share the experiences our state parks have afforded them,” said Lewis Ledford, Executive Director at National Association of State Park Directors. “The highlight of the contest was knowing we received submissions from across the country that reflect the real-life moments and diversity of experiences in our parks.”

The ultimate prize of a 7-day Mighway RV rental has been awarded to a stay-at-home mom of two boys, Karen Wong, who took the image on her smart phone. “We’re excited to hear that the winning photo of this year’s contest features the majestic lake shore of Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park,” said Eric Johnson, Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks. “Special thanks to Karen for entering her beautiful photo of Sand Harbor in this year’s contest, and congratulations on winning first place. We’d also like to thank Aspira for hosting the contest, providing a fun and engaging opportunity for people to share memories, adventures, and experiences at our nation’s beloved State Parks – through their own creative lenses.” 

“Aspira is proud to have been a sponsor and to have powered the online submission and operations process of so many beautiful moments captured in our state parks,” said Mark Trivette, Chief Executive Officer at Aspira. “The contest helped to highlight how much we appreciate everything that our State Parks do for our communities in uniting them and inspiring individuals who seek solitude, adventure, and connection to our state lands.”

Outdoor enthusiasts and shutterbugs alike are encouraged to view the grand prize image, the winners from each category, and to read the story behind the images here.

About NASPD
The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is devoted to helping state park systems effectively manage and administer their state park system. The mission of the Association is to promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation’s environment, heritage, health and economy. For more information, visit www.stateparks.org.

About Aspira
Aspira provides connected experiences for the outdoor recreation industry. Its comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions support federal, state, provincial, and local government park, campground, and conservation agencies, conveniently connecting them with outdoor adventure seekers from around the world. Aspira is headquartered in Dallas, TX with eight offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.

About Mighway
Labeled the ‘Airbnb’ of RVs, Mighway is an innovative RV sharing platform, raising the bar in service and consumer protection, and connecting RV owners with travelers. While other RV sharing platforms serve more as booking engines, Mighway assists travelers throughout the road trip and often beyond. More than that, Mighway changes the game by offering the option to manage everything for owners as well. For more information, visit www.Mighway.com.

Attachment 

Sarah Bennett
Aspira
(518) 207-0700
PR@aspiraconnect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44pXEROX : New Xerox Brenva HD options boost output, flexibility and applications
AQ
06:43pPHARNEXT : David Stout joins Pharnext’s Board of Directors
PU
06:43pTAU CAPITAL : Posting of Shareholder Circular and Notice of EGM
PU
06:42pNANOFLEX POWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41pAPT is Leading the 4G Charge in Taiwan with Airspan’s AirUnity
BU
06:40pSAXON ENERGY SERVICE : SECURE Energy Services Announces October 2018 Dividend
AQ
06:40pGlobal Electric Water Heater Market 2018-2022| Water Heater with an LCD Screen and Built-in Water Sensor to Gain Traction| Technavio
BU
06:40pIPSOS : successfully launches an inaugural 300 million bond issue
GL
06:40pSEGO RESOURCES : 2018 Phase 1 Drilling Expands Mineralized Footprint at Miner Mountain
EQ
06:40pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to move assets from London to Frankfurt after Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.